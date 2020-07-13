There’s no replacing a lost season.

But Monday’s COVID Cup tried to give some high school golfers a taste of what could have been this past spring, on one of Omaha’s best courses.

In a field of mainly Class A schools, Charlie Zielinski of Class B Omaha Skutt tied Jake Kluver of Norfolk and Josh Kramer of champion team Omaha Creighton Prep for the low score with a 3-over 74 at The Players Club.

“It was kind of interesting, "Zielinski said. "We didn’t have our top five for Skutt today, but it certainly felt like a high school tournament again. Play was slow, as it usually is in high school.

“It was a great feeling to do this since we didn’t get a season this spring.”

Zielinski was coming off a runner-up finish last week at the Nebraska Junior Amateur at Scottsbluff. He’s signed with Creighton for golf, and Kluver will be one of his teammates.

They were paired together Monday. Kluver caught him with a birdie on the 16th, and they parred the last two holes.

Kramer was in the last foursome of the day and caught fire late. He birdied three of the final four holes, and the miss was a lip-out putt.

“I really wish there had been an actual playoff,’’ Zielinski said. He received the first-place trophy in a scorecard comparison.

Prep’s top unit had four scores under 80 for a 307 total, eight better than Norfolk. Jake Boor had 76, Rex Soullliere 78 and Jack Truscott 79 to back Kramer.

“I hope this is the first, and last, COVID Cup,’’ Prep coach Matt Rasgorshek said at the awards ceremony.

Kluver and Boor are among those in the running for the last two spots on the state’s team for the Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup next month at Prairie Dunes in Kansas. Zielinski sealed his spot by finishing second to Omaha’s Luke Gutschewski in Scottsbluff.

Monday also concluded the 38-year coaching career for Norfolk’s Jerry Cover. He had three Class A championship teams in girls golf and one in boys, and would have been a contender for the 2020 boys title with Norfolk Country Club the host course.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106