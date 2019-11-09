LINCOLN — In an action-packed Saturday at Devaney Center, six teams secured titles during the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
Omaha Skutt won its fifth straight Class B title by sweeping Omaha Duchesne. Volleyball recruits for both Creighton and Nebraska played vital roles for the SkyHawks.
Lincoln Lutheran finished the season the way it hoped — as the Class C-1 champion. It was the Warriors' second state title and first since 2004.
After losing three times to Hastings St. Cecilia in the regular season, Grand Island Central Catholic swept the Hawkettes to win the Class C-2 title.
Diller-Odell now has a state championship banner to hang in its new gymnasium. The Griffins won their first title with a victory over Class D-1 defending champ Fremont Bergan.
Find complete coverage of the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament here.
The Papio South volleyball team celebrates winning the Class A state volleyball championship over Gretna.
The Papio South volleyball team celebrates winning the Class A state volleyball championship with their fans. Papio South defeated Gretna for the championship.
The Papio South volleyball team celebrates winning the Class A state volleyball championship with their fans. Papio South defeated Gretna for the championship.
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause, center, and her teammates pile onto the floor in celebration after defeating Duchesne in three straight sets to win the Class B state volleyball championship.
The Omaha Skutt volleyball team poses with their Class B state volleyball championship trophy after defeating Omaha Duchesne in three straight sets.
The Omaha Skutt volleyball team poses with their Class B state volleyball championship trophy after defeating Omaha Duchesne in three straight sets.
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray serves the ball during the Class B state championship volleyball match.
The Omaha Duchesne crowd cheers on their team.
Omaha Duchesne's Jocelyn Healy dives for a ball during the Class B state volleyball championship match.
The Omaha Skutt volleyball team huddles for a timeout.
Omaha Skutt's Megan Skovsende, left, smiles as teammate Lindsay Krause gestures toward her during their Class B state volleyball match.
Duchesne's Kiersten Capelle sets the ball during the Class B state volleyball match.
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause digs the ball.
The Omaha Skutt volleyball team hoists the Class B state championship trophy into the air after defeating Omaha Duchesne in three straight sets.
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler, hugs player Raegan Holle after her team won the Class C1 volleyball championship over St. Paul.
Lincoln Lutheran's Raegan Holle serves the ball.
St. Paul head coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks talk with his players during a timeout.
Lincoln Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer sets the ball during the Class C1 championship volleyball match.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth gestures after hitting a kill against St. Paul.
Lincoln Lutheran's Molli Martin, right, battles at the net with St. Paul's Abby Elstermeier.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth hit the ball into the St. Paul defense.
St. Paul's Teegan Hansel, right, hit the ball over the Lincoln Lutheran defense.
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss, left, and Abigail Wohlgemuth celebrate scoring a point against St. Paul.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth hits the ball over the net during the Class C1 championship volleyball match against St. Paul.
St. Paul's Olivia Poppert, center, comforts teammate Brooke Poppert, right, after loosing the Class C1 volleyball championship to Lincoln Lutheran. To the left is St. Paul's Paige Lukasiewicz.
GICC's Erin Sheehy dives for the ball during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's bench cheers on their team during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Gracie Woods goes in for a kill against St Cecilia during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Katie Maser cries while holding the the C2 Volleyball Championship trophy at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Kate McFarland cries tears of joy after her team wins the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC holds up their trophy after winning the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Haily Asche celebrates a point during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Gracie Woods and Courtney Toner cheer after a kill during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St. Cecilia's Erin Sheehy hits the ball during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St. Cecilia's Makenna Asher hugs her coach after the Hawkettes lost the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Ceclia's team huddles together after falling to GICC who dog pilled after winning the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St. Cecilia's Jill Parr bumps the ball during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Avery Kalvoda and Allison Kalvoda celebrate a kill during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's bench celebrates a save by Kate McFarland during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann celebrates a kill with her teammates during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's celebrates winning the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's celebrates winning the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Bergan's Allie DeGroff sheds a tear after Bergan's loss at the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts celebrates a kill during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Bergan's Kaitlyn Mlnarik bumps an out of bounds ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Elecea Saathoff hugs Haley Jones after winning the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts celebrates a kill during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann serves the ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Karli Hedemann bumps a kill from Bergan during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts bumps the ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Bergan's Kaia Mcintyre and Allie DeGroff collide while diving for the ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann goes up against Bergan's Kennedy Bacon during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Peighton Eisnmenger sets the ball for a teammate during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Taryn Fiala celebrates a point in overtime during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch mishandles the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch celebrates a point in overtime during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Peighton Eisenmenger dives for the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Regan Alfs celebrates a point during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch dives for the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Macy Kamler and Taylor Silva celebrate a kill by Regan Alfs during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Mqacy Kamler spikes the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' holds up the championship trophy after the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Caitlin Jarsoz spikes the ball against BDS' Regan Alfs and Macy Kamler Millard West's at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch bumps the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Caitlin Jarosz bumps the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Lauren Pfeifer tears up after losing an overtime set against BDS during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Kaylee Noel and Macy Kamler celbrate a kill during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Macy Kamler bumps the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' bench rushes the court after their overtime win during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
The Papio South volleyball team celebrates winning the Class A state volleyball championship over Gretna.
The Papio South volleyball team celebrates winning the Class A state volleyball championship with their fans. Papio South defeated Gretna for the championship.
The Papio South volleyball team celebrates winning the Class A state volleyball championship with their fans. Papio South defeated Gretna for the championship.
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause, center, and her teammates pile onto the floor in celebration after defeating Duchesne in three straight sets to win the Class B state volleyball championship.
The Omaha Skutt volleyball team poses with their Class B state volleyball championship trophy after defeating Omaha Duchesne in three straight sets.
The Omaha Skutt volleyball team poses with their Class B state volleyball championship trophy after defeating Omaha Duchesne in three straight sets.
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray serves the ball during the Class B state championship volleyball match.
The Omaha Duchesne crowd cheers on their team.
Omaha Duchesne's Jocelyn Healy dives for a ball during the Class B state volleyball championship match.
The Omaha Skutt volleyball team huddles for a timeout.
Omaha Skutt's Megan Skovsende, left, smiles as teammate Lindsay Krause gestures toward her during their Class B state volleyball match.
Duchesne's Kiersten Capelle sets the ball during the Class B state volleyball match.
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause digs the ball.
The Omaha Skutt volleyball team hoists the Class B state championship trophy into the air after defeating Omaha Duchesne in three straight sets.
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler, hugs player Raegan Holle after her team won the Class C1 volleyball championship over St. Paul.
Lincoln Lutheran's Raegan Holle serves the ball.
St. Paul head coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks talk with his players during a timeout.
Lincoln Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer sets the ball during the Class C1 championship volleyball match.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth gestures after hitting a kill against St. Paul.
Lincoln Lutheran's Molli Martin, right, battles at the net with St. Paul's Abby Elstermeier.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth hit the ball into the St. Paul defense.
St. Paul's Teegan Hansel, right, hit the ball over the Lincoln Lutheran defense.
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss, left, and Abigail Wohlgemuth celebrate scoring a point against St. Paul.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth hits the ball over the net during the Class C1 championship volleyball match against St. Paul.
St. Paul's Olivia Poppert, center, comforts teammate Brooke Poppert, right, after loosing the Class C1 volleyball championship to Lincoln Lutheran. To the left is St. Paul's Paige Lukasiewicz.
GICC's Erin Sheehy dives for the ball during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's bench cheers on their team during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Gracie Woods goes in for a kill against St Cecilia during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Katie Maser cries while holding the the C2 Volleyball Championship trophy at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Kate McFarland cries tears of joy after her team wins the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC holds up their trophy after winning the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Haily Asche celebrates a point during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Gracie Woods and Courtney Toner cheer after a kill during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St. Cecilia's Erin Sheehy hits the ball during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St. Cecilia's Makenna Asher hugs her coach after the Hawkettes lost the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Ceclia's team huddles together after falling to GICC who dog pilled after winning the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St. Cecilia's Jill Parr bumps the ball during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Avery Kalvoda and Allison Kalvoda celebrate a kill during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's bench celebrates a save by Kate McFarland during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann celebrates a kill with her teammates during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's celebrates winning the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's celebrates winning the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Bergan's Allie DeGroff sheds a tear after Bergan's loss at the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts celebrates a kill during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Bergan's Kaitlyn Mlnarik bumps an out of bounds ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Elecea Saathoff hugs Haley Jones after winning the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts celebrates a kill during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann serves the ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Karli Hedemann bumps a kill from Bergan during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts bumps the ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Bergan's Kaia Mcintyre and Allie DeGroff collide while diving for the ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann goes up against Bergan's Kennedy Bacon during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Peighton Eisnmenger sets the ball for a teammate during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Taryn Fiala celebrates a point in overtime during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch mishandles the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch celebrates a point in overtime during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Peighton Eisenmenger dives for the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Regan Alfs celebrates a point during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch dives for the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Macy Kamler and Taylor Silva celebrate a kill by Regan Alfs during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Mqacy Kamler spikes the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' holds up the championship trophy after the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Caitlin Jarsoz spikes the ball against BDS' Regan Alfs and Macy Kamler Millard West's at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch bumps the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Caitlin Jarosz bumps the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Lauren Pfeifer tears up after losing an overtime set against BDS during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Kaylee Noel and Macy Kamler celbrate a kill during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Macy Kamler bumps the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' bench rushes the court after their overtime win during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.