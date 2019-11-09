Trophy

In an action-packed Saturday at Devaney Center, six teams secured titles during the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.

Papillion-La Vista South denied Gretna their first state championship, claiming the title for the Titans in five sets. It was Papio South's fourth title and first since 2012.

Omaha Skutt won its fifth straight Class B title by sweeping Omaha Duchesne. Volleyball recruits for both Creighton and Nebraska played vital roles for the SkyHawks.

Lincoln Lutheran finished the season the way it hoped — as the Class C-1 champion. It was the Warriors' second state title and first since 2004.

After losing three times to Hastings St. Cecilia in the regular season, Grand Island Central Catholic swept the Hawkettes to win the Class C-2 title.

Diller-Odell now has a state championship banner to hang in its new gymnasium. The Griffins won their first title with a victory over Class D-1 defending champ Fremont Bergan.

BDS’s trek to repeating as Class D-2 champs was anything but smooth. It took the Eagles five sets to defeat Humphrey St. Francis.

