Six teams were crowned champions at the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Check out the winning teams below:
Lincoln Pius X defeated Lincoln East on Saturday night in the Class A final of the girls state basketball tournament.
Crete defeated Beatrice on Saturday to capture the Class B title at the girls state basketball tournament.
North Bend Central raised a girls state basketball championship trophy for the first time since 2001 on Saturday with a win over Lincoln Christian in the Class C-1 final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Hastings St. Cecilia repeated as Class C-2 champion Saturday night with a turnaround third quarter.
Katelyn Lindner and Natalie Siegel scored 14 points apiece and Kaci Pierce added 11 points as No. 1-rated Pleasanton completed an undefeated season.
The Class D-2 dynasty rolls on. Wynot bottled up Humphrey St. Francis star Allison Weidner in the second half and pulled out a win Saturday, capturing its seventh state championship in the last 10 seasons.