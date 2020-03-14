Six teams were crowned champions at the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Check out the winning teams below:
Bellevue West pulled the rug out from Millard North’s hope of a first boys basketball state title Saturday night.
Omaha Skutt basketball capped an undefeated season with a win over Omaha Roncalli in the Class B final. The SkyHawks became the first school i…
The Bulldogs also completed an undefeated season.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur defeated Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday night to capture the Class C-2 title at the boys state baske…
It's the first state title for the program as three consolidated schools.
