No. 2 McCool Junction 40, No. 3 Cody-Kilgore 28

McCool Junction (11-0) scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to pull away. Owen McDonald gave McCool a 16-14 halftime lead on a 7-yard run then went the length of the field on a pick-six. In the third quarter, Dana Hobbs scored twice, including a 55-yard run, as McCool led 40-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.  Cody-Kilgore (10-1) had allowed a total of 20 points in its previous five games

No. 1 Harvard 50, No. 5 Creek Valley 20

Noah Okraska threw four touchdown passes, David Reazola scored four times and Harvard scored 50 straight points to rally. The Cardinals (11-0) trailed 6-0 before taking command. Reazola had scoring runs of 60 and 45 yards and caught TD passes of 56 and 21 yards. Okraska's 65-yard TD pass on the first play of the second half gave Harvard a 44-6 lead.

