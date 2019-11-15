No. 2 McCool Junction 40, No. 3 Cody-Kilgore 28
McCool Junction (11-0) scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to pull away. Owen McDonald gave McCool a 16-14 halftime lead on a 7-yard run then went the length of the field on a pick-six. In the third quarter, Dana Hobbs scored twice, including a 55-yard run, as McCool led 40-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Cody-Kilgore (10-1) had allowed a total of 20 points in its previous five games
No. 1 Harvard 50, No. 5 Creek Valley 20
Noah Okraska threw four touchdown passes, David Reazola scored four times and Harvard scored 50 straight points to rally. The Cardinals (11-0) trailed 6-0 before taking command. Reazola had scoring runs of 60 and 45 yards and caught TD passes of 56 and 21 yards. Okraska's 65-yard TD pass on the first play of the second half gave Harvard a 44-6 lead.
» Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.