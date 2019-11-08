No. 3 Cody-Kilgore 57, No. 7 Arthur County 8

Cody-Kilgore (10-0) rolled again, and has outscored its first two playoff opponents 157-8.

Arthur County, which lost 73-32 to Cody-Kilgore on Sept. 6, is the only team this season score more than 13 points against the Cowboys.

No. 2 McCool Junction 63, No. 8 Eustis-Farnam 16

McCool (10-0) got three early touchdowns from Owen McDonald and led 47-0 at halftime.

No. 5 Creek Valley 58, No. 10 Sandhills Valley 36

Creek Valley (10-0) scored the last 30 points of the first half to build a 38-14 lead.

Patrick Hansen finished with four touchdowns.

No. 1 Harvard 78, No. 6 Sioux County 72

The Cardinals (10-0) forced a turnover on downs in the final minute to stave off the upset.

Harvard led most of the day and was up 66-52 after three quarters.

