Tvrdy

Seward girls basketball coach Tom Tvrdy is stepping down to spend more time with his family.

 SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Seward girls basketball coach Tom Tvrdy is stepping down to spend more time with his family.

Tvrdy, who has coached the team for 18 years, has an overall record of 470-183. That puts him 16th on the all-time win list among Nebraska coaches.

Under his guidance, the Bluejays won 104 straight games from 2009 to 2012. That streak is second all-time behind the 111 consecutive games won by Class C-2 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic from 2001 to 2006.

Seward also captured four straight Class B titles during that four-year stretch from 2009 to 2012, going 101-0.

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Tags

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email