Seward girls basketball coach Tom Tvrdy is stepping down to spend more time with his family.
Tvrdy, who has coached the team for 18 years, has an overall record of 470-183. That puts him 16th on the all-time win list among Nebraska coaches.
Under his guidance, the Bluejays won 104 straight games from 2009 to 2012. That streak is second all-time behind the 111 consecutive games won by Class C-2 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic from 2001 to 2006.
Seward also captured four straight Class B titles during that four-year stretch from 2009 to 2012, going 101-0.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.