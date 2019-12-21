Omaha Creighton Prep turned the lump of coal it took into the locker room Saturday night into a source of energy that powered the Junior Jays to an 83-76 overtime victory over Lincoln North Star.
Few in the near-capacity crowd of 3,000 at Prep’s Heider Gym could have envisioned just how sluggish the Junior Jays would look in the first half, especially against a North Star squad that was missing four of its top nine players.
North Star jumped to a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and doubled that advantage to 34-14 with less than three minutes remaining before halftime. The Junior Jays managed to slice seven points from that deficit before the break with a trio of layups.
That run helped Prep players realize the cause wasn’t lost.
Prep coach Josh Luedtke said the team was challenged to focus on three things in the second half.
“We talked about effort and discipline and execution,” Luedtke said. “They knew they hadn’t done much of anything with those three areas in the first half. We didn’t do AJ any favors in that half, and we have to run our offense through him.”
AJ is AJ Rollins, Prep’s 6-foot-6 junior forward who was held scoreless in the first half. Once the rest of the Junior Jays began to get Rollins into an offensive flow, Prep’s fortunes began to change.
Rollins scored 12 of his team-leading 18 points in a pivotal third quarter as Prep flipped that 20-point second-quarter deficit into a pair of two-point leads late in the third quarter. North Star tied it at 45-45 heading into the fourth quarter.
The lead changed hands five times and the game was tied twice in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter before Prep began to pull away. The Junior Jays took a 67-60 lead with 29 seconds remaining in regulation.
North Star fouled Prep players four times in the final 40 seconds, but the Junior Jays made just 3 of 8 free throws. When North Star got the ball, senior sharpshooter Luke Juracek drained a pair of 3-pointers to get the Gators back within 68-66.
Juracek, who led all scorers with 30 points, made 9 of 16 3-point attempts. After Prep made one more free throw with six seconds remaining, North Star still had a chance to force overtime.
North Star quickly got the ball down the floor before junior guard Josh Brown stopped eight feet behind the 3-point line and made the basket at the buzzer.
Though things didn’t go so well for the Gators in overtime, including turnovers on three of their first four possessions that helped Prep build a seven-point lead, North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said his team can take some positives from the loss to build on the next two months.
“I have to give those kids a lot of credit because they kept battling through some really tough situations,” Quattrocchi said. “To go on the road short-handed and take Prep to overtime, that just makes everyone that much mentally tougher.”
Lincoln North Star (4-2).................17 18 10 24 7—76
At Omaha Creighton Prep (5-1).......7 15 23 24 14—83
LNS: DJ McGarvie 4-4 3-6 11, Josh Brown 6-15 5-5 18, Luke Juracek 10-18 1-1 30, Kwat Abdelkarim 5-15 1-4 12, Logun Edwards 1-5 0-0 3, Jack Wie 0-0 1-2 1, Darick Edwards 0-1 1-2 1, Duane Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 10-18 76.
CP: Justin Sitti 1-2 1-4 4, Spencer Schomers 5-9 1-2 15, Conor Buckley 1-3 2-4 4, Mai’Jhe Wiley 4-11 5-7 16, Luke Jungers 0-0 2-2 2, Will Manhart 4-5 0-0 8, Brendan Buckley 4-8 6-6 14, Alex Bullock 0-1 0-0 0, John Trainer 1-4 0-0 2, AJ Rollins 5-8 8-11 18. Totals 25-51 25-36 83.
3-point goals: LNS 12-26 (Juracek 9-16, Brown 1-2, Abdelkarim 1-7, L. Edwards 1-1), CP 8-16 (Schomers 4-6, Wiley 3-6, Sitti 1-1, B. Buckley 0-1, Trainer 0-2).
