Schedules for various holiday basketball tournaments throughout the state:
* * *
Boys
METRO CONFERENCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
At Ralston Arena
Friday
No. 17 Elkhorn South vs. No. 16 Omaha Bryan, 3:30
No. 15 Bellevue East vs. No. 18 Omaha Northwest, 5:15
Saturday
No. 1 Omaha Central vs. Elkhorn South/Bryan winner, 1:45
No. 8 Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 9 Omaha Burke, noon
No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep vs. No. 12 Gretna, 10:15
No. 4 Bellevue West vs. No. 13 Omaha Benson, 8:30
No. 3 Omaha South vs. No. 14 Millard South, 3:30
No. 6 Omaha Westside vs. No. 11 Papillion-La Vista South, 5:15
No. 7 Omaha North vs. No. 10 Millard West, 7
No. 2 Millard North vs. Bellevue East/Northwest winner, 8:45
Dec. 31
Central/ES/Bryan winner vs. PLV/Burke winner, 3:30
CP/Gretna winner vs. BW/Benson winner, 5:15
South/MS winner vs. WS/PLVS winner, 7
MN/BE/NW winner vs. North/MW winner, 8:45
Jan. 2: Semifinals at 7 and 8:45
Jan. 3: Final, 5:15
FRIDAY TO TUESDAY
Heartland Conference
Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast, 3
Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, 4:45
Norfolk at Lincoln East, 4:45
Saturday at Lincoln North Star
Consolation game, 11
Lincoln Pius X vs. LHS-LNE winner, 12:45
Lincoln Southeast vs. Grand Island, 2:30
Lincoln North Star vs. F-LSW winner, 4:15
Kearney vs. NF-LE winner, 6
Monday: Ninth-place, 11; consolation games, 12:45 and 4:15; semifinals, 2:30 and 6. Tuesday: Seventh-place, 9:30; fifth-place, 11:15; third-place, 1; final, 2:45
FRIDAY TO MONDAY
At Kearney Catholic
Fairbury vs. Holdrege, 3:15
Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic, 6:30
Saturday: Friday losers, 12:30; Lincoln Lutheran vs. Fairbury/Holdrege winner, 3:30; Ogallala vs. KC-Amherst winner, 6:30. Monday: Third-place, 2:30; final, 5:45
At St. Joseph (Missouri) LeBlond
Falls City vs. Chillicothe (Mo.), 2:30
Saturday: Falls City plays at 11:30 or 5:30 Monday: TBD
Runza Classic
Sandy Creek at Central City, 6:45
Cozad at Wood River, 7:45
Milford at BDS, 7:45
Superior at Cross County, 7:45
Saturday: WR-Cozad loser vs. CC-SC loser, 4:15 at Sandy Creek; BDS-Milford loser vs. CC-Superior loser, 4:15 at Milford; WR-Cozad winner vs. CC-SC winner, 7:45 at Sandy Creek; BDS-Milford winner vs. CC-Superior winner, 7:45 at Milford
Monday at Central City: Seventh-place, 12:45; fifth-place, 12:45; third-place, 4:15; final, 7:45
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout
At Wayne State College
Laurel-CC vs. Arlington, 11
West Point-Beemer vs. Auburn, 2
Hartington CC vs. Hastings SC, 5:30
Wayne vs. Pender, 8:30
Saturday: Loser’s bracket games, 11 and 2; semifinals, 5:30 and 8:30 Monday: Seventh-place, 1 at Wayne High; fifth-place, 5 at Wayne HIgh; third-place, 1; final, 5
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
At Adams Central (Hastings)
Broken Bow vs. Bennington, 2:30
Boone Central vs. Adams Central, 5:30
Saturday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 2:30
At Alliance
Ainsworth vs. Bridgeport, 3:30 MT
Pine Bluffs (Wyo.) vs. Alliance, 6:30
Saturday: Consolation, 1:30; final, 4:30
At Arapahoe
Arapahoe vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7:15
North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Blue Hill, 7:15
Saturday: Consolation, 7:15; final, 7:15
At Axtell
Loomis vs. Burwell, 6:30
Axtell vs. Minden, 6:30
Saturday: Consolation, 6:30; final, 6:30
At Chadron
Custer (S.D.) vs. Hemingford, 4 MT
Chadron vs. Valentine, 7
Saturday: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30
At Columbus Scotus
Columbus LV vs. Twin River, 2:30
Columbus Scotus vs. Schuyler, 7
Saturday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 7
At Creighton
Boyd County vs. Wausa, 4:15
Bloomfield vs. Creighton, 7:45
Saturday: Consolation, 4:15; final, 7:45
At David City
DC West vs. David City Aquinas, 3:30
Palmyra vs. David City, 7:30
Saturday: Consolation, 3:30; final, 7:30
At Doane College, Crete
Grand Island NW vs. Omaha Skutt, 2:45
Crete vs. Savannah, Mo., 6:15
Saturday: Consolation, 2:45; final, 6:15
At Franklin
Lawrence-Nelson vs. Red Cloud, 4
Bertrand vs. Franklin, 4
Saturday: Consolation, 4; final, 4
At Freeman (Adams)
Falls City SH vs. Syracuse, 5
Freeman vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 6:30
Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 2
At Giltner
Ansley-Litchfield vs. GI Heartland Lutheran, 12:30
Giltner vs Central Valley, 3:30
Saturday: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30
At Grand Island Central Catholic
Gothenburg vs. Grand Island CC, 7:45
Fullerton vs. Sutton, 7:45
Saturday: Consolation, 7:45; final, 7:45
At Harvard
Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw, 3:45
Harvard vs. Hampton, 7:15
Saturday: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:15
At Humphrey St. Francis
York vs. Crofton, 3:30
Wynot vs. Humphrey SF, 7
Saturday: Consolation, 3:30; final, 7
At Madison
Tekamah-Herman vs. Elgin/Pope John, 12:45
Madison vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 4:15
Saturday: Consolation, 12:45; final, 4:15
At Malcolm
Oakland-Craig vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 4:30
Malcolm vs. Centennial, 7:30
Saturday: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30
At Nebraska City
Nebraska City vs. Fillmore Central, 1:45
Louisville vs. Ralston, 5:15
Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 2
At North Bend
St. Paul vs. Omaha Concordia, 4
North Bend vs. Humphrey/LHF, 8
Saturday: Consolation, 4; final, 8
At Perkins County (Grant)
Wallace vs. Maywood, 2 MT
Perkins County vs. Creek Valley, 3:30 MT
Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 3:30
At Platteview
North Platte vs. Beatrice, 1
Platteview vs. Elkhorn, 2:45
Saturday: Consolation, 2:45; final, 2:45
At Pleasanton
Pleasanton vs. Ravenna, 5:30
Cambridge vs. Anselmo-Merna, 5:30
Saturday: Consolation, 5:30; final, 5:30
At Randolph
Osmond vs. Plainview, 3:30
Winside vs. Randolph, 6:30
Saturday: Consolation, 1:30; final, 4:30
At Shelby
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Arcadia-Loup City, 1:45
Shelby-Rising City vs. Friend, 5:15
Saturday: Consolation, 1:45; final, 5:15
At Sidney High School
Gordon-Rushville vs. Torrington, Wyo., 3:45 MT
Sidney vs. Ord, 7:15
Saturday: Consolation, 1:30; final, 5
At Sidney Middle School
Mitchell vs. Crawford, 3:45 MT
Chase County vs. Burns, Wyo., 7:15
Saturday: Consolation, 11:45; final, 3:15
At Silver Lake (Roseland)
Exeter-Milligan vs. Shelton, 1:30
Alma vs. Silver Lake, 5
Saturday: Consolation, 1:30; final, 5
At Stanton
Hartington-Newcastle vs. O’Neill, 3:45
West Holt vs. Stanton, 7:15
Saturday: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:15
At Summerland (Clearwater)
North Central vs. CWC, 4:30
Summerland vs. Walthill, 7:30
Saturday: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30
At Thayer Central
Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 2
Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 5
Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 5
At Wahoo Neumann
Wahoo Neumann vs. Seward, 5:15
Wahoo vs. Lexington, 6:45
Saturday: Consolation, 3:30; final, 6:45
At Waverly
Waverly vs. Lincoln Christian, 12:15
Norris vs. South Sioux City, 3:45
Saturday: Consolation, 12:15; final, 12:15
At Weeping Water
A Division
Dorchester vs. Weeping Water, 4
Conestoga vs. East Butler, 5:30
Saturday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:30
B Division
Sterling vs. Cedar Bluffs, 2:30
Lewiston vs. Raymond Central, 5:30
Saturday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:30
SATURDAY-MONDAY
At Ashland-Greenwood
Omaha Roncalli vs. Fremont Bergan, 12:15
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 3:45
Monday: Consolation, 12:15; final, 3:45
At Aurora
Aurora vs. Omaha Gross, 12:30
Blair vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 3:30
Monday: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30
At Homer
Howells-Dodge vs. West Point GACC, 2
Homer vs. BRLD, 6
Monday: Consolation, 2; final, 6
At Humboldt (Table Rock Holiday Classic)
Johnson-Brock vs. Deshler, 4
HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 7:30
Monday: Consolation, 4; final, 7:30
At Logan View (Hooper)
Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Logan View/SS, 11:30
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Fort Calhoun, 2:30
Monday: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30
Shootout on the Elkhorn (at Wisner)
Green Bracket
Ponca vs. Norfolk Lutheran, 6
Pierce vs. Wisner-Pilger, 7:45
Monday: Consolation, 4:15; final, 7:45
White Bracket
Wakefield vs. Norfolk LV, 6
Winnebago vs. Neligh-Oakdale, 7:45
Monday: Consolation, 4:15; final, 7:45
MONDAY-TUESDAY
At Elm Creek
Gibbon vs. Elm Creek, 12:45
Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Lincoln Parkview, 4:15
Tuesday: Consolation, 12:45; final, 4:15
At Maxwell
South Loup vs. Southern Valley, 1:30
Brady vs. Maxwell, 4:30
Tuesday: Consolation, 1:30; final, 4:30
At Mead
Osceola vs. Bellevue Cornerstone, 2:30
Mead vs. Santee, 6
Tuesday: Consolation, 11:30; final, 3
At Ravenna
Overton vs. Riverside, 2:45
Ravenna vs. Centura, 6:15
Tuesday: Consolation, 11:45; final, 3:15
JAN. 2 TO 4
Greater Nebraska Conference at Columbus
Scottsbluff vs. McCook, 5:30
North Platte vs. Columbus, 7:15
Hastings vs. Gering, 7:15
Jan. 3: SB-M loser vs. H-G loser, 3:45; SB-M winner vs. NP-Col. loser, 3:45; NP-Col winner vs. Hast-Ger winner, 7:15. Jan. 4: Fifth-place, 10; third-place, 11:45; final, 3:45
JAN. 2-3
At Paxton
Paxton vs. Mullen, 4:45 MT
Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Garden County, 4:45
Jan. 3: Game times TBD
JAN. 3-4
At Brady
Anselmo-Merna vs. Pleasanton, 2:30
Brady vs. Hitchcock County, 5:30
Jan. 4: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:30
At Fremont Bergan
Pierce vs. South Sioux City, 6
Fremont Bergan vs. Hartington CC, 7:30
Jan. 4: Consolation, 6; final, 7:30
At Sioux County (Harrison)
Crawford vs. Morrill, 1:45 MT
Sioux County vs. Hay Springs, 5:15 MT
Jan. 4: Consolation, 1:45; final, 5:15
* * *
Girls
METRO CONFERENCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Friday
No. 17 Omaha Bryan vs. No. 16 Omaha North, 7
No. 15 Bellevue East vs. No. 18 Omaha South, 8:45
Dec. 30
No. 1 Millard South vs. North/Bryan winner, 1:45
No. 8 Omaha Marian vs. No. 9 Bellevue West, noon
No. 5 Omaha Burke vs. No. 12 Papillion-LV South, 10:15
No. 4 Millard North vs. No. 13 Elkhorn South, 8:30
No. 3 Omaha Westside vs. No. 14 Gretna, 3:30
No. 6 Millard West vs. No. 11 Omaha Central, 5:15
No. 7 Omaha Northwest vs. No. 10 Omaha Benson, 7
No. 2 Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East/South winner, 8:45
Dec. 31
MS/North/Bryan winner vs. Marian/BW winner, 8:30
Burke/PLVS winner vs. MM/ES winner, 10:15
Westside/Gretna winner vs. MW/Central winner, noon
NW/Benson winner vs. PLV/BE/South winner, 1:45
Jan. 2: Semifinals at 3:30 and 5:15
Jan. 3: Final, 3:30
FRIDAY TO TUESDAY
Heartland Conference
Grand Island at Lincoln North Star, 3
Lincoln Southeast at Norfolk, 3
Kearney at Lincoln Southwest, 3
Saturday at Lincoln Southwest
Consolation game, 11
Fremont vs. LNS-GI winner, 12:45
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 2:30
Lincoln Pius X vs. LSE-NF winner, 4:15
Lincoln East vs. K-LSW winner, 6
Monday: Ninth-place, 11; consolation games, 12:45 and 4:15; semifinals, 2:30 and 6. Tuesday: Seventh-place, 9:30; fifth-place, 11:15; third-place, 1; final, 2:45
FRIDAY-MONDAY
At Kearney Catholic
Fairbury vs. Holdrege, 1:30
Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic, 5
Saturday: Friday losers, 11; Lincoln Lutheran vs. Fairbury/Holdrege winner, 2; Ogallala vs. KC-Amherst winner, 5. Monday: Third-place, 1; final, 4
At St. Joseph (Missouri) LeBlond
Falls City vs. East Buchanan (Mo.), 1
Saturday: Falls City plays at 1 or 7 Monday: TBD
Runza Classic
Sandy Creek at Central City, 5
Cozad at Wood River, 6
Milford at BDS, 6
Superior at Cross County, 6
Saturday: WR-Cozad loser vs. CC-SC loser, 2:30 at Sandy Creek; BDS-Milford loser vs. CC-Superior loser, 2:30 at Milford; WR-Cozad winner vs. CC-SC winner, 6 at Sandy Creek; BDS-Milford winner vs. CC-Superior winner, 6at Milford
Monday at Central City: Seventh-place, 11; fifth-place, 11; third-place, 2:30; final, 6
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout
At Wayne State College
Laurel-CC vs. Arlington, 9:30
West Point-Beemer vs. Auburn, 12:30
Hartington CC vs. Hastings SC, 4
Wayne vs. Pender, 7
Saturday: Loser’s bracket games, 9:30 and 12:30; semifinals, 4 and 7 Monday: Seventh-place, 11 at Wayne High; fifth-place, 3 at Wayne High; third-place, 11; final, 3
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
At Adams Central (Hastings)
Broken Bow vs. Boone Central, 1
Adams Central vs. Bennington, 4
Saturday: Consolation, 1; final, 1
At Alliance
Ainsworth vs. Bridgeport, 2 MT
Pine Bluffs (Wyo.) vs. Alliance, 5
Saturday: Consolation, noon; final, 3
At Arapahoe
Arapahoe vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 5:30
North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Blue Hill, 5:30
Saturday: Consolation, 5:30; final, 5:30
At Axtell
Loomis vs. Burwell, 5
Axtell vs. Minden, 5
Saturday: Consolation, 5; final, 5
At Chadron
Custer (S.D.) vs. Hemingford, 2 MT
Chadron vs. Valentine, 5:30
Saturday: Consolation, 10; final, 1
At Columbus Scotus
Columbus LV vs. Twin River, 1
Columbus Scotus vs. Schuyler, 5:30
Saturday: Consolation, 1; final, 5:30
At Creighton
Boyd County vs. Wausa, 2:30
Bloomfield vs. Creighton, 6
Saturday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 6
At David City
DC West vs. David City Aquinas, 2
Palmyra vs. David City, 6
Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 6
At Doane College, Crete
Grand Island NW vs. Omaha Skutt, 1
Crete vs. Savannah, Mo., 4:30
Saturday: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30
At Franklin
Lawrence-Nelson vs. Franklin, 5:30
Bertrand vs. Red Cloud, 5:30
Saturday: Consolation, 5:30; final, 5:30
At Freeman (Adams)
Freeman vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 5
Falls City SH vs. Syracuse, 6:30
Saturday: Consolation, noon; final, noon
At Giltner
Ansley-Litchfield vs. GI Heartland Lutheran, 11
Giltner vs. Central Valley, 2
Saturday: Consolation, 11; final, 2
At Grand Island Central Catholic
Gothenburg vs. Grand Island CC, 6
Fullerton vs. Sutton, 6
Saturday: Consolation, 6; final, 6
At Harvard
Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw, 2
Harvard vs. Hampton, 5:30
Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 5:30
At Humphrey St. Francis
York vs. Crofton, 2
Wynot vs. Humphrey SF, 5:15
Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 5:15
At Madison
Tekamah-Herman vs. Elgin/PJ, 11
Madison vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 2:30
Saturday: Consolation, 11; final, 2:30
At Malcolm
Oakland-Craig vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 3
Centennial vs. Malcolm, 6
Saturday: Consolation, 3; final, 6
At Nebraska City
Nebraska City vs. Fillmore Central, noon
Louisville vs. Ralston, 3:30
Saturday: Consolation, noon; final, noon
At North Bend
St. Paul vs. Omaha Concordia, 2
North Bend vs. Humphrey/LHF, 6
Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 6
At Perkins County (Grant)
Perkins County vs. Creek Valley, 2 MT
Wallace vs. Maywood, 3:30 MT
Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 3:30
At Platteview
Beatrice vs. Platteview, 1
Elkhorn vs. North Platte, 2:45
Saturday: Consolation, 1; final, 1
At Pleasanton
Pleasanton vs. Ravenna, 4
Cambridge vs. Anselmo-Merna, 4
Saturday: Consolation, 4; final, 4
At Randolph
Osmond vs. Plainview, 2
Randolph vs. Winside, 5
Saturday: Consolation, noon; final, 3
At Shelby
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Arcadia-Loup City, noon
Shelby-Rising City vs. Friend, 3:30
Saturday: Consolation, noon; final, 3:30
At Sidney High School
Gordon-Rushville vs. Torrington, Wyo., 2 MT
Sidney vs. Ord, 5:30
Saturday: Consolation, 10; final, 1:30
At Sidney Middle School
Mitchell vs. Crawford, 2 MT
Chase County vs. Burns, Wyo., 5:30
Saturday: Consolation, 10; final, 1:30
At Silver Lake (Roseland)
Exeter-Milligan vs. Shelton, noon
Alma vs. Silver Lake, 3:15
Friday: Consolation, noon; final, 3:15
At Stanton
Newcastle vs. O’Neill, 2
West Holt vs. Stanton, 5:30
Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 5:30
At Summerland (Clearwater)
North Central vs. CWC, 3
Summerland vs. Walthill, 6
Saturday: Consolation, 3; final, 6
At Thayer Central
Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 12:30
Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 3:30
Saturday: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3
At Wahoo Neumann
Wahoo Neumann vs. Seward, 2
Wahoo vs. Lexington, 3:30
Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 5:15
At Waverly
Waverly vs. Lincoln Christian, 10:30
Norris vs. South Sioux City, 2
Saturday: Consolation, 10:30; final, 10:30
At Weeping Water
A Division
Sterling vs. East Butler, 1
Weeping Water vs. Lewiston, 2:30
Saturday: Consolation, 1; final, 4
B Division
Raymond Central vs. Cedar Bluffs, 1
Dorchester vs. Conestoga, 2:30
Saturday: Consolation, 1; final, 4
SATURDAY-MONDAY
At Ashland-Greenwood
Omaha Roncalli vs. Fremont Bergan, 10:30
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 2
Saturday: Consolation, 10:30; final, 2
At Aurora
Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11
Aurora vs. Blair, 2
Monday: Consolation, 11; final, 2
At Homer
Howells-Dodge vs. West Point GACC, noon
Homer vs. BRLD, 4
Monday: Consolation, noon; final, 4
At Humboldt (Table Rock Holiday Classic)
Johnson-Brock vs. Deshler, 2:15
HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 5:45
Saturday: Consolation, 2:15; final, 5:45
At Logan View (Hooper)
Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Logan View/SS, 11:30
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Fort Calhoun, 2:30
Monday: Consolation, 10; final, 1
Shootout on the Elkhorn (at Wisner)
Green Bracket
Winnebago vs. Wakefield-Allen, 2:30
Ponca vs. Neligh-Oakdale, 4:15
Monday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 6
White Bracket
Pierce vs, Norfolk JV, 2:30
Wisner-Pilger vs. Norfolk Lutheran, 4:15
Monday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 6
MONDAY-TUESDAY
At Elm Creek
Gibbon vs. Elm Creek, 11
Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Lincoln Parkview, 2:30
Tuesday: Consolation, 11; final, 2:30
At Maxwell
South Loup vs. Southern Valley, noon
Brady vs. Maxwell, 3
Tuesday: Consolation, noon; final, 3
At Mead
Osceola vs. Bellevue Cornerstone, 1
Mead vs. Santee, 4:30
Tuesday: Consolation, 10; final, 1:30
At Ravenna
Overton vs. Riverside, 1
Ravenna vs. Centura, 4:30
Tuesday: Consolation, 10; final, 1:30
JAN. 2 TO 4
Greater Nebraska Conference at Columbus
North Platte vs. McCook, 2
Scottsbluff vs. Hastings, 3:45
Columbus vs. Gering, 5:30
Jan. 3: NP-M loser vs. SB-Hast loser, 2; NP-M winner vs. Col-Ger loser, 2; Col-Ger winner vs. SB-Hast winner, 5:30. Jan. 4: Fifth-place, 10; third-place, 11:45; final, 1:30
JAN. 2-3
At Paxton
Paxton vs. Mullen, 3 MT
Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Garden County, 3 MT
Jan. 3: Game times TBD
JAN. 3-4
At Brady
Anselmo-Merna vs. Pleasanton, 1
Brady vs. Hitchcock County, 4
Jan. 4: Consolation, 1; final, 4
At Sioux County (Harrison)
Crawford vs. Morrill, noon MT
Sioux County vs. Hay Springs, 3:30 MT
Jan. 4: Consolation, noon; final, 3:30
