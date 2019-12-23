Schedules for various holiday basketball tournaments throughout the state:

* * *

Boys

METRO CONFERENCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

At Ralston Arena

Friday

No. 17 Elkhorn South vs. No. 16 Omaha Bryan, 3:30

No. 15 Bellevue East vs. No. 18 Omaha Northwest, 5:15

Saturday

No. 1 Omaha Central vs. Elkhorn South/Bryan winner, 1:45

No. 8 Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 9 Omaha Burke, noon

No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep vs. No. 12 Gretna, 10:15

No. 4 Bellevue West vs. No. 13 Omaha Benson, 8:30

No. 3 Omaha South vs. No. 14 Millard South, 3:30

No. 6 Omaha Westside vs. No. 11 Papillion-La Vista South, 5:15

No. 7 Omaha North vs. No. 10 Millard West, 7

No. 2 Millard North vs. Bellevue East/Northwest winner, 8:45

Dec. 31

Central/ES/Bryan winner vs. PLV/Burke winner, 3:30

CP/Gretna winner vs. BW/Benson winner, 5:15

South/MS winner vs. WS/PLVS winner, 7

MN/BE/NW winner vs. North/MW winner, 8:45

Jan. 2: Semifinals at 7 and 8:45

Jan. 3: Final, 5:15

FRIDAY TO TUESDAY

Heartland Conference

Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast, 3

Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, 4:45

Norfolk at Lincoln East, 4:45

Saturday at Lincoln North Star

Consolation game, 11

Lincoln Pius X vs. LHS-LNE winner, 12:45

Lincoln Southeast vs. Grand Island, 2:30

Lincoln North Star vs. F-LSW winner, 4:15

Kearney vs. NF-LE winner, 6

Monday: Ninth-place, 11; consolation games, 12:45 and 4:15; semifinals, 2:30 and 6. Tuesday: Seventh-place, 9:30; fifth-place, 11:15; third-place, 1; final, 2:45

FRIDAY TO MONDAY

At Kearney Catholic

Fairbury vs. Holdrege, 3:15

Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic, 6:30

Saturday: Friday losers, 12:30; Lincoln Lutheran vs. Fairbury/Holdrege winner, 3:30; Ogallala vs. KC-Amherst winner, 6:30. Monday: Third-place, 2:30; final, 5:45

At St. Joseph (Missouri) LeBlond

Falls City vs. Chillicothe (Mo.), 2:30

Saturday: Falls City plays at 11:30 or 5:30 Monday: TBD

Runza Classic

Sandy Creek at Central City, 6:45

Cozad at Wood River, 7:45

Milford at BDS, 7:45

Superior at Cross County, 7:45

Saturday: WR-Cozad loser vs. CC-SC loser, 4:15 at Sandy Creek; BDS-Milford loser vs. CC-Superior loser, 4:15 at Milford; WR-Cozad winner vs. CC-SC winner, 7:45 at Sandy Creek; BDS-Milford winner vs. CC-Superior winner, 7:45 at Milford

Monday at Central City: Seventh-place, 12:45; fifth-place, 12:45; third-place, 4:15; final, 7:45

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout

At Wayne State College

Laurel-CC vs. Arlington, 11

West Point-Beemer vs. Auburn, 2

Hartington CC vs. Hastings SC, 5:30

Wayne vs. Pender, 8:30

Saturday: Loser’s bracket games, 11 and 2; semifinals, 5:30 and 8:30 Monday: Seventh-place, 1 at Wayne High; fifth-place, 5 at Wayne HIgh; third-place, 1; final, 5

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

At Adams Central (Hastings)

Broken Bow vs. Bennington, 2:30

Boone Central vs. Adams Central, 5:30

Saturday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 2:30

At Alliance

Ainsworth vs. Bridgeport, 3:30 MT

Pine Bluffs (Wyo.) vs. Alliance, 6:30

Saturday: Consolation, 1:30; final, 4:30

At Arapahoe

Arapahoe vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7:15

North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Blue Hill, 7:15

Saturday: Consolation, 7:15; final, 7:15

At Axtell

Loomis vs. Burwell, 6:30

Axtell vs. Minden, 6:30

Saturday: Consolation, 6:30; final, 6:30

At Chadron

Custer (S.D.) vs. Hemingford, 4 MT

Chadron vs. Valentine, 7

Saturday: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30

At Columbus Scotus

Columbus LV vs. Twin River, 2:30

Columbus Scotus vs. Schuyler, 7

Saturday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 7

At Creighton

Boyd County vs. Wausa, 4:15

Bloomfield vs. Creighton, 7:45

Saturday: Consolation, 4:15; final, 7:45

At David City

DC West vs. David City Aquinas, 3:30

Palmyra vs. David City, 7:30

Saturday: Consolation, 3:30; final, 7:30

At Doane College, Crete

Grand Island NW vs. Omaha Skutt, 2:45

Crete vs. Savannah, Mo., 6:15

Saturday: Consolation, 2:45; final, 6:15

At Franklin

Lawrence-Nelson vs. Red Cloud, 4

Bertrand vs. Franklin, 4

Saturday: Consolation, 4; final, 4

At Freeman (Adams)

Falls City SH vs. Syracuse, 5

Freeman vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 6:30

Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 2

At Giltner

Ansley-Litchfield vs. GI Heartland Lutheran, 12:30

Giltner vs Central Valley, 3:30

Saturday: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30

At Grand Island Central Catholic

Gothenburg vs. Grand Island CC, 7:45

Fullerton vs. Sutton, 7:45

Saturday: Consolation, 7:45; final, 7:45

At Harvard

Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw, 3:45

Harvard vs. Hampton, 7:15

Saturday: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:15

At Humphrey St. Francis

York vs. Crofton, 3:30

Wynot vs. Humphrey SF, 7

Saturday: Consolation, 3:30; final, 7

At Madison

Tekamah-Herman vs. Elgin/Pope John, 12:45

Madison vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 4:15

Saturday: Consolation, 12:45; final, 4:15

At Malcolm

Oakland-Craig vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 4:30

Malcolm vs. Centennial, 7:30

Saturday: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30

At Nebraska City

Nebraska City vs. Fillmore Central, 1:45

Louisville vs. Ralston, 5:15

Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 2

At North Bend

St. Paul vs. Omaha Concordia, 4

North Bend vs. Humphrey/LHF, 8

Saturday: Consolation, 4; final, 8

At Perkins County (Grant)

Wallace vs. Maywood, 2 MT

Perkins County vs. Creek Valley, 3:30 MT

Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 3:30

At Platteview

North Platte vs. Beatrice, 1

Platteview vs. Elkhorn, 2:45

Saturday: Consolation, 2:45; final, 2:45

At Pleasanton

Pleasanton vs. Ravenna, 5:30

Cambridge vs. Anselmo-Merna, 5:30

Saturday: Consolation, 5:30; final, 5:30

At Randolph

Osmond vs. Plainview, 3:30

Winside vs. Randolph, 6:30

Saturday: Consolation, 1:30; final, 4:30

At Shelby

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Arcadia-Loup City, 1:45

Shelby-Rising City vs. Friend, 5:15

Saturday: Consolation, 1:45; final, 5:15

At Sidney High School

Gordon-Rushville vs. Torrington, Wyo., 3:45 MT

Sidney vs. Ord, 7:15

Saturday: Consolation, 1:30; final, 5

At Sidney Middle School

Mitchell vs. Crawford, 3:45 MT

Chase County vs. Burns, Wyo., 7:15

Saturday: Consolation, 11:45; final, 3:15

At Silver Lake (Roseland)

Exeter-Milligan vs. Shelton, 1:30

Alma vs. Silver Lake, 5

Saturday: Consolation, 1:30; final, 5

At Stanton

Hartington-Newcastle vs. O’Neill, 3:45

West Holt vs. Stanton, 7:15

Saturday: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:15

At Summerland (Clearwater)

North Central vs. CWC, 4:30

Summerland vs. Walthill, 7:30

Saturday: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30

At Thayer Central

Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 2

Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 5

Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 5

At Wahoo Neumann

Wahoo Neumann vs. Seward, 5:15

Wahoo vs. Lexington, 6:45

Saturday: Consolation, 3:30; final, 6:45

At Waverly

Waverly vs. Lincoln Christian, 12:15

Norris vs. South Sioux City, 3:45

Saturday: Consolation, 12:15; final, 12:15

At Weeping Water

A Division

Dorchester vs. Weeping Water, 4

Conestoga vs. East Butler, 5:30

Saturday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:30

B Division

Sterling vs. Cedar Bluffs, 2:30

Lewiston vs. Raymond Central, 5:30

Saturday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:30

SATURDAY-MONDAY

At Ashland-Greenwood

Omaha Roncalli vs. Fremont Bergan, 12:15

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 3:45

Monday: Consolation, 12:15; final, 3:45

At Aurora

Aurora vs. Omaha Gross, 12:30

Blair vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 3:30

Monday: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30

At Homer

Howells-Dodge vs. West Point GACC, 2

Homer vs. BRLD, 6

Monday: Consolation, 2; final, 6

At Humboldt (Table Rock Holiday Classic)

Johnson-Brock vs. Deshler, 4

HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 7:30

Monday: Consolation, 4; final, 7:30

At Logan View (Hooper)

Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Logan View/SS, 11:30

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Fort Calhoun, 2:30

Monday: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30

Shootout on the Elkhorn (at Wisner)

Green Bracket

Ponca vs. Norfolk Lutheran, 6

Pierce vs. Wisner-Pilger, 7:45

Monday: Consolation, 4:15; final, 7:45

White Bracket

Wakefield vs. Norfolk LV, 6

Winnebago vs. Neligh-Oakdale, 7:45

Monday: Consolation, 4:15; final, 7:45

MONDAY-TUESDAY

At Elm Creek

Gibbon vs. Elm Creek, 12:45

Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Lincoln Parkview, 4:15

Tuesday: Consolation, 12:45; final, 4:15

At Maxwell

South Loup vs. Southern Valley, 1:30

Brady vs. Maxwell, 4:30

Tuesday: Consolation, 1:30; final, 4:30

At Mead

Osceola vs. Bellevue Cornerstone, 2:30

Mead vs. Santee, 6

Tuesday: Consolation, 11:30; final, 3

At Ravenna

Overton vs. Riverside, 2:45

Ravenna vs. Centura, 6:15

Tuesday: Consolation, 11:45; final, 3:15

JAN. 2 TO 4

Greater Nebraska Conference at Columbus

Scottsbluff vs. McCook, 5:30

North Platte vs. Columbus, 7:15

Hastings vs. Gering, 7:15

Jan. 3: SB-M loser vs. H-G loser, 3:45; SB-M winner vs. NP-Col. loser, 3:45; NP-Col winner vs. Hast-Ger winner, 7:15. Jan. 4: Fifth-place, 10; third-place, 11:45; final, 3:45

JAN. 2-3

At Paxton

Paxton vs. Mullen, 4:45 MT

Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Garden County, 4:45

Jan. 3: Game times TBD

JAN. 3-4

At Brady

Anselmo-Merna vs. Pleasanton, 2:30

Brady vs. Hitchcock County, 5:30

Jan. 4: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:30

At Fremont Bergan

Pierce vs. South Sioux City, 6

Fremont Bergan vs. Hartington CC, 7:30

Jan. 4: Consolation, 6; final, 7:30

At Sioux County (Harrison)

Crawford vs. Morrill, 1:45 MT

Sioux County vs. Hay Springs, 5:15 MT

Jan. 4: Consolation, 1:45; final, 5:15

* * *

Girls

METRO CONFERENCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Friday

No. 17 Omaha Bryan vs. No. 16 Omaha North, 7

No. 15 Bellevue East vs. No. 18 Omaha South, 8:45

Dec. 30

No. 1 Millard South vs. North/Bryan winner, 1:45

No. 8 Omaha Marian vs. No. 9 Bellevue West, noon

No. 5 Omaha Burke vs. No. 12 Papillion-LV South, 10:15

No. 4 Millard North vs. No. 13 Elkhorn South, 8:30

No. 3 Omaha Westside vs. No. 14 Gretna, 3:30

No. 6 Millard West vs. No. 11 Omaha Central, 5:15

No. 7 Omaha Northwest vs. No. 10 Omaha Benson, 7

No. 2 Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East/South winner, 8:45

Dec. 31

MS/North/Bryan winner vs. Marian/BW winner, 8:30

Burke/PLVS winner vs. MM/ES winner, 10:15

Westside/Gretna winner vs. MW/Central winner, noon

NW/Benson winner vs. PLV/BE/South winner, 1:45

Jan. 2: Semifinals at 3:30 and 5:15

Jan. 3: Final, 3:30

FRIDAY TO TUESDAY

Heartland Conference

Grand Island at Lincoln North Star, 3

Lincoln Southeast at Norfolk, 3

Kearney at Lincoln Southwest, 3

Saturday at Lincoln Southwest

Consolation game, 11

Fremont vs. LNS-GI winner, 12:45

Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 2:30

Lincoln Pius X vs. LSE-NF winner, 4:15

Lincoln East vs. K-LSW winner, 6

Monday: Ninth-place, 11; consolation games, 12:45 and 4:15; semifinals, 2:30 and 6. Tuesday: Seventh-place, 9:30; fifth-place, 11:15; third-place, 1; final, 2:45

FRIDAY-MONDAY

At Kearney Catholic

Fairbury vs. Holdrege, 1:30

Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic, 5

Saturday: Friday losers, 11; Lincoln Lutheran vs. Fairbury/Holdrege winner, 2; Ogallala vs. KC-Amherst winner, 5. Monday: Third-place, 1; final, 4

At St. Joseph (Missouri) LeBlond

Falls City vs. East Buchanan (Mo.), 1

Saturday: Falls City plays at 1 or 7 Monday: TBD

Runza Classic

Sandy Creek at Central City, 5

Cozad at Wood River, 6

Milford at BDS, 6

Superior at Cross County, 6

Saturday: WR-Cozad loser vs. CC-SC loser, 2:30 at Sandy Creek; BDS-Milford loser vs. CC-Superior loser, 2:30 at Milford; WR-Cozad winner vs. CC-SC winner, 6 at Sandy Creek; BDS-Milford winner vs. CC-Superior winner, 6at Milford

Monday at Central City: Seventh-place, 11; fifth-place, 11; third-place, 2:30; final, 6

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout

At Wayne State College

Laurel-CC vs. Arlington, 9:30

West Point-Beemer vs. Auburn, 12:30

Hartington CC vs. Hastings SC, 4

Wayne vs. Pender, 7

Saturday: Loser’s bracket games, 9:30 and 12:30; semifinals, 4 and 7 Monday: Seventh-place, 11 at Wayne High; fifth-place, 3 at Wayne High; third-place, 11; final, 3

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

At Adams Central (Hastings)

Broken Bow vs. Boone Central, 1

Adams Central vs. Bennington, 4

Saturday: Consolation, 1; final, 1

At Alliance

Ainsworth vs. Bridgeport, 2 MT

Pine Bluffs (Wyo.) vs. Alliance, 5

Saturday: Consolation, noon; final, 3

At Arapahoe

Arapahoe vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 5:30

North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Blue Hill, 5:30

Saturday: Consolation, 5:30; final, 5:30

At Axtell

Loomis vs. Burwell, 5

Axtell vs. Minden, 5

Saturday: Consolation, 5; final, 5

At Chadron

Custer (S.D.) vs. Hemingford, 2 MT

Chadron vs. Valentine, 5:30

Saturday: Consolation, 10; final, 1

At Columbus Scotus

Columbus LV vs. Twin River, 1

Columbus Scotus vs. Schuyler, 5:30

Saturday: Consolation, 1; final, 5:30

At Creighton

Boyd County vs. Wausa, 2:30

Bloomfield vs. Creighton, 6

Saturday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 6

At David City

DC West vs. David City Aquinas, 2

Palmyra vs. David City, 6

Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 6

At Doane College, Crete

Grand Island NW vs. Omaha Skutt, 1

Crete vs. Savannah, Mo., 4:30

Saturday: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30

At Franklin

Lawrence-Nelson vs. Franklin, 5:30

Bertrand vs. Red Cloud, 5:30

Saturday: Consolation, 5:30; final, 5:30

At Freeman (Adams)

Freeman vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 5

Falls City SH vs. Syracuse, 6:30

Saturday: Consolation, noon; final, noon

At Giltner

Ansley-Litchfield vs. GI Heartland Lutheran, 11

Giltner vs. Central Valley, 2

Saturday: Consolation, 11; final, 2

At Grand Island Central Catholic

Gothenburg vs. Grand Island CC, 6

Fullerton vs. Sutton, 6

Saturday: Consolation, 6; final, 6

At Harvard

Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw, 2

Harvard vs. Hampton, 5:30

Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 5:30

At Humphrey St. Francis

York vs. Crofton, 2

Wynot vs. Humphrey SF, 5:15

Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 5:15

At Madison

Tekamah-Herman vs. Elgin/PJ, 11

Madison vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 2:30

Saturday: Consolation, 11; final, 2:30

At Malcolm

Oakland-Craig vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 3

Centennial vs. Malcolm, 6

Saturday: Consolation, 3; final, 6

At Nebraska City

Nebraska City vs. Fillmore Central, noon

Louisville vs. Ralston, 3:30

Saturday: Consolation, noon; final, noon

At North Bend

St. Paul vs. Omaha Concordia, 2

North Bend vs. Humphrey/LHF, 6

Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 6

At Perkins County (Grant)

Perkins County vs. Creek Valley, 2 MT

Wallace vs. Maywood, 3:30 MT

Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 3:30

At Platteview

Beatrice vs. Platteview, 1

Elkhorn vs. North Platte, 2:45

Saturday: Consolation, 1; final, 1

At Pleasanton

Pleasanton vs. Ravenna, 4

Cambridge vs. Anselmo-Merna, 4

Saturday: Consolation, 4; final, 4

At Randolph

Osmond vs. Plainview, 2

Randolph vs. Winside, 5

Saturday: Consolation, noon; final, 3

At Shelby

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Arcadia-Loup City, noon

Shelby-Rising City vs. Friend, 3:30

Saturday: Consolation, noon; final, 3:30

At Sidney High School

Gordon-Rushville vs. Torrington, Wyo., 2 MT

Sidney vs. Ord, 5:30

Saturday: Consolation, 10; final, 1:30

At Sidney Middle School

Mitchell vs. Crawford, 2 MT

Chase County vs. Burns, Wyo., 5:30

Saturday: Consolation, 10; final, 1:30

At Silver Lake (Roseland)

Exeter-Milligan vs. Shelton, noon

Alma vs. Silver Lake, 3:15

Friday: Consolation, noon; final, 3:15

At Stanton

Newcastle vs. O’Neill, 2

West Holt vs. Stanton, 5:30

Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 5:30

At Summerland (Clearwater)

North Central vs. CWC, 3

Summerland vs. Walthill, 6

Saturday: Consolation, 3; final, 6

At Thayer Central

Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 12:30

Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 3:30

Saturday: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3

At Wahoo Neumann

Wahoo Neumann vs. Seward, 2

Wahoo vs. Lexington, 3:30

Saturday: Consolation, 2; final, 5:15

At Waverly

Waverly vs. Lincoln Christian, 10:30

Norris vs. South Sioux City, 2

Saturday: Consolation, 10:30; final, 10:30

At Weeping Water

A Division

Sterling vs. East Butler, 1

Weeping Water vs. Lewiston, 2:30

Saturday: Consolation, 1; final, 4

B Division

Raymond Central vs. Cedar Bluffs, 1

Dorchester vs. Conestoga, 2:30

Saturday: Consolation, 1; final, 4

SATURDAY-MONDAY

At Ashland-Greenwood

Omaha Roncalli vs. Fremont Bergan, 10:30

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 2

Saturday: Consolation, 10:30; final, 2

At Aurora

Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11

Aurora vs. Blair, 2

Monday: Consolation, 11; final, 2

At Homer

Howells-Dodge vs. West Point GACC, noon

Homer vs. BRLD, 4

Monday: Consolation, noon; final, 4

At Humboldt (Table Rock Holiday Classic)

Johnson-Brock vs. Deshler, 2:15

HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 5:45

Saturday: Consolation, 2:15; final, 5:45

At Logan View (Hooper)

Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Logan View/SS, 11:30

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Fort Calhoun, 2:30

Monday: Consolation, 10; final, 1

Shootout on the Elkhorn (at Wisner)

Green Bracket

Winnebago vs. Wakefield-Allen, 2:30

Ponca vs. Neligh-Oakdale, 4:15

Monday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 6

White Bracket

Pierce vs, Norfolk JV, 2:30

Wisner-Pilger vs. Norfolk Lutheran, 4:15

Monday: Consolation, 2:30; final, 6

MONDAY-TUESDAY

At Elm Creek

Gibbon vs. Elm Creek, 11

Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Lincoln Parkview, 2:30

Tuesday: Consolation, 11; final, 2:30

At Maxwell

South Loup vs. Southern Valley, noon

Brady vs. Maxwell, 3

Tuesday: Consolation, noon; final, 3

At Mead

Osceola vs. Bellevue Cornerstone, 1

Mead vs. Santee, 4:30

Tuesday: Consolation, 10; final, 1:30

At Ravenna

Overton vs. Riverside, 1

Ravenna vs. Centura, 4:30

Tuesday: Consolation, 10; final, 1:30

JAN. 2 TO 4

Greater Nebraska Conference at Columbus

North Platte vs. McCook, 2

Scottsbluff vs. Hastings, 3:45

Columbus vs. Gering, 5:30

Jan. 3: NP-M loser vs. SB-Hast loser, 2; NP-M winner vs. Col-Ger loser, 2; Col-Ger winner vs. SB-Hast winner, 5:30. Jan. 4: Fifth-place, 10; third-place, 11:45; final, 1:30

JAN. 2-3

At Paxton

Paxton vs. Mullen, 3 MT

Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Garden County, 3 MT

Jan. 3: Game times TBD

JAN. 3-4

At Brady

Anselmo-Merna vs. Pleasanton, 1

Brady vs. Hitchcock County, 4

Jan. 4: Consolation, 1; final, 4

At Sioux County (Harrison)

Crawford vs. Morrill, noon MT

Sioux County vs. Hay Springs, 3:30 MT

Jan. 4: Consolation, noon; final, 3:30

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

