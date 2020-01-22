Sokol Arena will be hosting a full day of basketball on Saturday. Check out the schedule below.

* * *

Boys

11:30 a.m.: Wahoo Neumann vs. Harlan (Iowa)

1 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Iowa)

4 p.m.: Omaha Westside vs. Sioux City East

5:30 p.m.: Omaha Bryan vs. Norris

8:30 p.m.: Oakland-Craig vs. Treynor (Iowa)

10 p.m.: Boys Town vs. Spencer (Iowa)

Girls

10 a.m.: Harlan (Iowa) vs. Wahoo Neumann

2:30 p.m.: Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-La Vista

7 p.m.: Oakland-Craig vs. Norris

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription