The Nebraska high school football six-man playoffs began Friday night with first round play. Check out a short recap of each game below.

* * *

No. 3 Cody-Kilgore 100, Sumner-EM 0: Cody-Kilgore (9-0) tied a state record for points in a playoff game. Cody-Kilgore has allowed 12 points in its past four games.

No. 1 Harvard 64, Spalding Academy 28: Harvard (9-0) has won all its games by at least 22 points.

No. 2 McCool Junction 55, Crawford 40: The Mustangs (9-0) trailed 20-19 at halftime, but rallied to finish with 314 yards rushing.

No. 5 Creek Valley 58, Wilcox-Hildreth 34: Creek Valley (9-0) raced to a 37-6 halftime lead to win its first playoff game in program history. Wilcox-Hildreth was Six-Man’s defending state champ.

No. 6 Sioux County 48, Sterling 8: Sioux County led 36-0 at the half in improving to 8-1.

No. 7 Arthur County 59, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran 38: Arthur County (7-2) won its fifth straight.

No. 8 Eustis-Farnam 34, No. 9 Red Cloud 33: Eustis-Farnam (7-2) won its fourth straight.

Sandhills Valley 43, No. 10 Maywood-HC 20: Sandhills Valley, which led 30-8 at halftime, avenged a loss from two weeks ago.

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription