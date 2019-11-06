A roundup of Wednesday's Eight Man football playoff games:

* * *

Eight Man-1

Osceola-High Plains 46, Creighton 32: OHP erased an 18-point, first-half deficit and knocked off the defending state champs. OHP took its first lead on Dylan Soule’s 1-yard run with 8:55 left, then Keaton Van Housen scored on a 6-yard run with 3:13 left. Both finished with three TDs.

Tri County 68, No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock 8: Cole Siems scored seven touchdowns, and the Trojans ended Elmwood-Murdock’s seven-game winning streak.

Cross County 20, No. 3 BDS 6: Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd each had more than 130 yards rushing. Cross County, which dropped to 3-4 after a 34-20 loss to BDS three weeks ago, advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

No. 4 Cambridge 62, Neligh-Oakdale 14: Paxton Ross scored four first-half touchdowns as Cambridge raced to a 42-6 lead. Neligh-Oakdale committed six first-half turnovers.

Burwell 50, Elm Creek 13: Burwell trailed 7-0 after one quarter before taking command. The Longhorns lost 36-28 to Elm Creek in September.

No. 9 Arcadia-Loup City 72, No. 7 Sutherland 14: ALC led 44-0 10 minutes into the game while previously unbeaten Sutherland committed eight turnovers in the first half. Jaden Jones had two passing TDs and one rushing.

No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton 20, No. 8 Fullerton 18: Serbando Diaz scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to give the Tigers a 20-6 lead. After Fullerton cut its deficit to two, DCS came up with a pair of defensive stops.

Eight Man-2

No. 10 Overton 36, No. 4 Garden County 12: Ryan Lauby, an 1,100-yard rusher on the season, scored three TDs to hand Garden County its first loss.

No. 5 Central Valley 50, No. 9 Elwood 24: Unbeaten Central Valley never trailed, opening a 30-8 lead midway through the second quarter.

Twin Loup 36, Mullen 14: Twin Loup, which lost four in a row early this season, was led by Quade Young, who rushed for two TDs, passed for two and recorded 18 tackles.

Pleasanton 27, No. 7 Kenesaw 14: Pleasanton trailed 14-7 after three quarters before scoring 20 unanswered. Pleasanton handed Kenesaw its only two losses this season.

No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis 60, Lawrence-Nelson 14: The Flyers trailed 14-6 in the first quarter, but Trevor Pfeifer scored St. Francis’ first three TDs as it led 46-14 by half.

No. 6 Plainview 36, No. 8 Johnson-Brock 28: Plainview led 22-0 at the half and held off the defending state champions the rest of the way. Ty Hahn had 210 yards receiving and three TDs for Johnson-Brock.

No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6: The Irish (10-0) pulled away from a 24-6 halftime lead.

No. 3 Bloomfield 50, Hartington-Newcastle 20: Braden Eisenhauer rushed for 223 yards and five touchdowns.

