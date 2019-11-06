...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN STEADY THROUGH THE
WEEKEND.
&&
FOOTBALL
Roundup: Nebraska high school football Eight Man second-round playoff games
A roundup of Wednesday's Eight Man football playoff games:
* * *
Eight Man-1
Osceola-High Plains 46, Creighton 32: OHP erased an 18-point, first-half deficit and knocked off the defending state champs. OHP took its first lead on Dylan Soule’s 1-yard run with 8:55 left, then Keaton Van Housen scored on a 6-yard run with 3:13 left. Both finished with three TDs.
Tri County 68, No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock 8: Cole Siems scored seven touchdowns, and the Trojans ended Elmwood-Murdock’s seven-game winning streak.
Cross County 20, No. 3 BDS 6: Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd each had more than 130 yards rushing. Cross County, which dropped to 3-4 after a 34-20 loss to BDS three weeks ago, advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
No. 4 Cambridge 62, Neligh-Oakdale 14: Paxton Ross scored four first-half touchdowns as Cambridge raced to a 42-6 lead. Neligh-Oakdale committed six first-half turnovers.
Burwell 50, Elm Creek 13: Burwell trailed 7-0 after one quarter before taking command. The Longhorns lost 36-28 to Elm Creek in September.
No. 9 Arcadia-Loup City 72, No. 7 Sutherland 14: ALC led 44-0 10 minutes into the game while previously unbeaten Sutherland committed eight turnovers in the first half. Jaden Jones had two passing TDs and one rushing.
No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton 20, No. 8 Fullerton 18: Serbando Diaz scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to give the Tigers a 20-6 lead. After Fullerton cut its deficit to two, DCS came up with a pair of defensive stops.
Given the pedigree of the two towns and their coach, Howells-Dodge seems overdue to win a state football title.
Eight Man-2
No. 10 Overton 36, No. 4 Garden County 12: Ryan Lauby, an 1,100-yard rusher on the season, scored three TDs to hand Garden County its first loss.
No. 5 Central Valley 50, No. 9 Elwood 24: Unbeaten Central Valley never trailed, opening a 30-8 lead midway through the second quarter.
Twin Loup 36, Mullen 14: Twin Loup, which lost four in a row early this season, was led by Quade Young, who rushed for two TDs, passed for two and recorded 18 tackles.
Pleasanton 27, No. 7 Kenesaw 14: Pleasanton trailed 14-7 after three quarters before scoring 20 unanswered. Pleasanton handed Kenesaw its only two losses this season.
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis 60, Lawrence-Nelson 14: The Flyers trailed 14-6 in the first quarter, but Trevor Pfeifer scored St. Francis’ first three TDs as it led 46-14 by half.
No. 6 Plainview 36, No. 8 Johnson-Brock 28: Plainview led 22-0 at the half and held off the defending state champions the rest of the way. Ty Hahn had 210 yards receiving and three TDs for Johnson-Brock.
No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6: The Irish (10-0) pulled away from a 24-6 halftime lead.
No. 3 Bloomfield 50, Hartington-Newcastle 20: Braden Eisenhauer rushed for 223 yards and five touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.