The Nebraska high school football Eight Man playoffs began Thursday night with first round play. Check out a short recap of each game below.
* * *
Eight Man-1
CAMBRIDGE 72, NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 36: Deryk Huxoll broke class playoff receiving records with six touchdowns and 227 yards while Paxton Ross was 10 of 12 for 282 yards and six touchdowns. Ross also ran for 191 yards and four touchdowns for the No. 4 Trojans (9-0).
NELIGH-OAKDALE 44, WEST HOLT 35: Hunter Charf threw for 305 yards and five TDs, three to freshman Aiden Kuester, as the Warriors (7-2) rallied. Caid McCart had two fumble-return touchdowns in the first quarter for West Holt, which bolted to a 27-0 lead.
NORFOLK LUTHERAN 56, NEBRASKA CITY LOURDES 52: Lutheran (6-3) scored with 22 seconds left and survived after a Lourdes incompletion at the goal line on the final play. Eagles senior Jaxson Kant carried 49 times for 183 yards and four touchdowns and was 15 of 19 for 221 yards while throwing to Ben Gebhardt for 185 yards and four touchdowns.
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY 68, ALMA 32: The No. 10 Rebels (8-1) got five touchdowns from Jadyn Scott and seven tackles for loss by Caden Kusek. Dayan Russell had 406 yards passing in the loss, including 223 yards and four TDs in the opening quarter.
CREIGHTON 56, WISNER-PILGER 32: The defending champion Bulldogs (6-3) trailed No. 6 Wisner-Pilger (7-2) 16-12 at halftime before taking command.
FULLERTON 48, MORRILL 14: Hunter Haughton threw touchdown passes to four receivers for No. 9 Fullerton (8-1).
OSCEOLA-HIGH PLAINS 73, ELKHORN VALLEY 12: Keaton Van Housen rushed for 219 yards and five first-half touchdowns for Osceola-High Plains (7-2).
CROSS COUNTY 60, LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 26: Isaac Noyd ran for 221 yards and Carter Seim 142 for the Cougars (5-4).
BDS 42, WEST POINT GACC 20: No. 3 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (9-0) trailed the Jays 14-6 at the half before rallying. Dalton Kleinschmidt had three rushing touchdowns.
ELM CREEK 45, PALMER 6: Xavier Perez scored four touchdowns for the Buffaloes (8-1).
SUTHERLAND 32, NORTH CENTRAL 16: The No. 8 Sailors (9-0) built a 32-0 halftime lead as Tayton Schuster threw touchdown passes to three receivers.
DUNDY COUNTY-STRATTON 50, HEMINGFORD 12: No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton (8-1) got 231 yards and three touchdowns from Quade Myers and 135 yards and two touchdowns from Serbando Diaz.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 74, EAST BUTLER 16: The Knights (8-1) led 46-0 at halftime.
TRI COUNTY 40, SOUTHERN 12: Tri County (6-3) avenged last week’s 22-18 loss to Southern.
HOWELLS-DODGE 52, HOMER 12: Top-ranked Howells-Dodge improved to 9-0. It was the first time in the playoffs for Homer since 2011 in Class C-1.
BURWELL 48, HITCHCOCK COUNTY 16: Burwell led 20-8 at halftime before pulling away by scoring four touchdowns in the third quarter. Jase Williams had scoring runs of 1 and 50 yards in the third quarter.
Eight Man-2
JOHNSON-BROCK 62, WYNOT 14: All-stater Ty Hahn had 12 catches for 250 yards, giving him a third 1,000-yard season receiving, and two touchdowns for the No. 9 Eagles (7-2). Caleb Fossenbarger threw for 279 yards and five TDs.
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART 60, DILLER-ODELL 6: After a scoreless first quarter, No. 2 Sacred Heart (9-0) led 48-6 at halftime as Jakob Jordan and Jake Hoy each scored three touchdowns and Tyler Catlin and Jarrot Simon had kickoff-return touchdowns.
MULLEN 18, SANDHILLS/THEDFORD 12: The Broncos (4-5) avenged a 42-14 regular-season loss to No. 6 Sandhills/Thedford (8-1) by scoring on a fake field goal with eight seconds left.
OVERTON 16, CWCE 14: Ryan Lauby scored with seven minutes left, and the Eagles (6-3) made the 2-point conversion.
CENTRAL VALLEY 36, MEDICINE VALLEY 12: Ty Nekoliczak threw two touchdowns, and the No. 4 Cougars (9-0) won the second half 22-0.
GARDEN COUNTY 52, BLUE HILL 6: The No. 4 Eagles led 22-0 after the first quarter.
PLEASANTON 56, BRADY 34: Pleasanton (7-2) pulled away after leading only 22-14 at halftime.
LAWRENCE-NELSON 48, ALLEN 24: The Raiders (5-4) broke loose from an 18-18 halftime tie.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS 68, ELGIN/POPE JOHN 6: The top-ranked Flyers raced to a 54-0 halftime as their improve to 9-0.
ELWOOD 86, MAXWELL 25: Elwood, which went 1-7 last season, picked up its eighth win against Maxwell.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 75, MEAD 28: Hartington-Newcastle improved to 6-3 while Mead’s season ended at 5-4.
KENESAW 52, ANSELMO-MERNA 14: Tyson Denkert passed for 146 yards and rushed for 137 and accounted for seven touchdowns as Kenesaw improved to 8-1.
PLAINVIEW 56, RANDOLPH 6: After losing to the Cardinals in last year’s first round, Plainview (8-1) got revenge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.