The Nebraska high school football Class C-1 playoffs began Friday night with first round play. Check out a short recap of each game below.

* * *

No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood 53, Cozad 14: Bryce Kitrell ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries for the Bluejays (10-0). Hunter Washburn found Kyle vonRentzell deep for both of his passing TDs, going for 60 and 72 yards, respectively.

No. 2 Pierce 55, Chase County 28: Carson Oestreich rushed for 252 yards on 13 carries, including a 90-yard TD run for the Bluejays (10-0), who led 28-0 13 minutes into the game.

No. 3 Adams Central 64, Valentine 0: The Patriots (10-0) recorded their fourth shutout in the past five games and fifth of the season.

No. 5 Columbus Scotus 48, Wahoo Neumann 28: Scotus (8-2) scored on its first three possessions to build a 21-point advantage and maintained the lead the rest of the way.

No. 6 Aurora 32, Ogallala 13: Ogallala returned a fumble 74 yards for a touchdown to pull within 18-13 with 10:26 left. But Kaleb Moural scored from 21 yards out two minutes later, propelling Aurora (7-3) to a win on the road.

No. 10 Wayne 28, No. 8 Kearney Catholic 21: Wayne (8-2) led 14-0 at halftime and never trailed to pick up the program’s third playoff win.

No. 9 Ord 26, No. 7 Gothenburg 20: Ord (7-3) held off a second-half rally by Gothenburg, which beat the Chants in overtime last week. Ord led 23-7 at halftime before the Swedes cut the margin to three.

