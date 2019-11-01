...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE A SLOW FALL TO NEAR 25.2 FEET
BY TUESDAY.
&&
FOOTBALL
Roundup: Nebraska high school football Class C-2 first round playoff games
No. 3 Sutton 46, Yutan 7: Sutton (9-1) led 16-0 in the first quarter and gradually pulled away as Yutan ends its season at 5-5.
No. 2 Oakland-Craig 28, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26: Oakland-Craig, which beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 50-13 in the regular season, survived a playoff scare as it trailed 19-8 in the first half. Cedar Catholic returned a kickoff for a TD with 3:30 left to pull within 28-26, but then Oakland-Craig’s Jaron Meyer intercepted a pass with 1:30 left to secure the win.
No. 1 St. Paul 36, Centura 0: St. Paul (10-0) beat Centura for the second time in three weeks.
No. 4 BRLD 39, Wilber-Clatonia 21: Will Gatzemeyer threw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns, ran for another score and returned an interception for a TD.
No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull 22, No. 6 Centennial 14: The Cardinals (9-1) snapped a 14-14 tie when Griffin Hendricks hit Keithan Stafford with a 22-yard TD with 8:53 left. Centennial, the defending state champ, trailed 14-0 late in the third quarter.
No. 8 North Bend 34, North Platte St. Patrick’s 19: North Bend (9-1) trailed 16-13 after a third-quarter safety, but scored the next two TDs to win its first playoff game since 2001.
No. 9 David City Aquinas 27, Shelby-Rising City 0: Aquinas (8-2) beat Shelby for the second week in a row. The Monarchs won 41-6 last week.
No. 5 Battle Creek 34, No. 10 Fremont Bergan 14: Battle Creek (9-1) stemmed the tide when Reece Bode returned a punt 51 yards for a TD and a 13-7 lead on the final play of the first half. Bode finished with three touchdowns.
