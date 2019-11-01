The Nebraska high school football Class C-2 playoffs began Friday night with first round play.

Check out a short recap of each game below.

* * *

No. 3 Sutton 46, Yutan 7: Sutton (9-1) led 16-0 in the first quarter and gradually pulled away as Yutan ends its season at 5-5.

No. 2 Oakland-Craig 28, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26: Oakland-Craig, which beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 50-13 in the regular season, survived a playoff scare as it trailed 19-8 in the first half. Cedar Catholic returned a kickoff for a TD with 3:30 left to pull within 28-26, but then Oakland-Craig’s Jaron Meyer intercepted a pass with 1:30 left to secure the win.

No. 1 St. Paul 36, Centura 0: St. Paul (10-0) beat Centura for the second time in three weeks.

No. 4 BRLD 39, Wilber-Clatonia 21: Will Gatzemeyer threw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns, ran for another score and returned an interception for a TD.

No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull 22, No. 6 Centennial 14: The Cardinals (9-1) snapped a 14-14 tie when Griffin Hendricks hit Keithan Stafford with a 22-yard TD with 8:53 left. Centennial, the defending state champ, trailed 14-0 late in the third quarter.

No. 8 North Bend 34, North Platte St. Patrick’s 19: North Bend (9-1) trailed 16-13 after a third-quarter safety, but scored the next two TDs to win its first playoff game since 2001.

No. 9 David City Aquinas 27, Shelby-Rising City 0: Aquinas (8-2) beat Shelby for the second week in a row. The Monarchs won 41-6 last week.

No. 5 Battle Creek 34, No. 10 Fremont Bergan 14: Battle Creek (9-1) stemmed the tide when Reece Bode returned a punt 51 yards for a TD and a 13-7 lead on the final play of the first half. Bode finished with three touchdowns.

