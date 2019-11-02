...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE A SLOW FALL TO NEAR 25.2 FEET
BY TUESDAY.
&&
FOOTBALL
Roundup: Nebraska high school football Class B first round playoff games
The Nebraska high school football Class B playoffs began Friday night with first round play. Check out a short recap of each game below.
* * *
No. 4 Grand Island NW 34, Lexington 3: Northwest used a balanced attack to improve to 9-1. Northwest, which led just 10-3 at halftime, finished with 232 yards rushing and 222 passing. The defense also held Lexington to 132 total yards.
No. 5 Roncalli 56, Plattsmouth 28: Jack Dotzler set a record for passing yards (434) and passing touchdowns (7) in an 11-man playoff game while leading the Crimson Pride to an opening-round win.
No. 1 Skutt 28, Blair 3: Tyson Gordon did most of his work on the ground, rushing for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries including an 80-yard TD run for the SkyHawks’ first points of the game. Blair led 3-0 midway through the second quarter.
No. 2 Scottsbluff 48, Alliance 6: Brett Hill scored three first-half touchdowns as Scottsbluff (10-0) built a 35-0 lead by halftime. Scottsbluff defeated Alliance for the second time in three weeks.
No. 3 Waverly 49, Gross 20: Waverly (9-1) bolted to a 28-0 halftime lead. The Vikings had defeated Gross 43-21 in early October.
No. 6 Bennington 47, Seward 35: Tyler LeClaire scored four touchdowns and blocked a punt to lead the Badgers to their first Class B playoff win.
No. 7 Hastings 42, McCook 7: Hastings earned its first playoff win since 2007 by beating McCook for the second time this season. McCook led 7-6 midway through the third quarter before Hastings scored five TDs in a 10-minute span. Zaide Weidner started that barrage with a 79-yard run and capped it with a 17-yard score.
No. 8 Norris 34, No. 9 Elkhorn Mount Michael 10: Aidan Oerter threw for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also rushed for 114 yards and another score for the Class B No. 8 Titans, who scored 24 points in the third quarter to pull away.
