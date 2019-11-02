The Nebraska high school football Class B playoffs began Friday night with first round play. Check out a short recap of each game below.

* * *

No. 4 Grand Island NW 34, Lexington 3: Northwest used a balanced attack to improve to 9-1. Northwest, which led just 10-3 at halftime, finished with 232 yards rushing and 222 passing. The defense also held Lexington to 132 total yards.

No. 5 Roncalli 56, Plattsmouth 28: Jack Dotzler set a record for passing yards (434) and passing touchdowns (7) in an 11-man playoff game while leading the Crimson Pride to an opening-round win.

No. 1 Skutt 28, Blair 3: Tyson Gordon did most of his work on the ground, rushing for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries including an 80-yard TD run for the SkyHawks’ first points of the game. Blair led 3-0 midway through the second quarter.

No. 2 Scottsbluff 48, Alliance 6: Brett Hill scored three first-half touchdowns as Scottsbluff (10-0) built a 35-0 lead by halftime. Scottsbluff defeated Alliance for the second time in three weeks.

No. 3 Waverly 49, Gross 20: Waverly (9-1) bolted to a 28-0 halftime lead. The Vikings had defeated Gross 43-21 in early October.

No. 6 Bennington 47, Seward 35: Tyler LeClaire scored four touchdowns and blocked a punt to lead the Badgers to their first Class B playoff win.

No. 7 Hastings 42, McCook 7: Hastings earned its first playoff win since 2007 by beating McCook for the second time this season. McCook led 7-6 midway through the third quarter before Hastings scored five TDs in a 10-minute span. Zaide Weidner started that barrage with a 79-yard run and capped it with a 17-yard score.

No. 8 Norris 34, No. 9 Elkhorn Mount Michael 10: Aidan Oerter threw for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also rushed for 114 yards and another score for the Class B No. 8 Titans, who scored 24 points in the third quarter to pull away.

