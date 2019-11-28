The River Battle Bowl, an annual high school all-star game pitting teams from Nebraska an Iowa, will take place Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs.

Tickets can be purchased the day of the game at the North End Zone Ticket Booth of Gale Wickersham Stadium. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and children 6 and under are free.

Below are the complete rosters for both teams:

Team Nebraska

Jersey, Name, School, Ht., Wt.

1 Broc Douglass, Grand Island, 6'1", 170

2 Evan Johnson, Adams Central, 6'3", 200

3 Zachary Fye, Crete, 6', 185

4 Eli Hustad, Elkhorn South, 5'10", 180

5 Carter Newill, Fremont, 6'1", 225

6 Dylan Marchand, Archbishop Bergan, 6', 180

7 Jackson Perrien, Sutton High School, 5'11", 200

8 Brayden Woodward, Creighton Prep, 6'1", 180

9 Davon Brees, Centennial, 5'10", 205

10 Caleb Francl, Grand Island, 6', 180

11 Aiden Oerter, Norris, 6'3", 190

12 Uzziah Freeman, Boys Town, 6'4", 190

13 Carter Martin, Omaha North, 6'2", 170

15 Blake Podany, Gretna, 6'2", 195

16 Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus, 6'1", 190

17 Tyler Strauss, Fort Calhoun, 5'10", 160

18 Braden Klover, Southern, 6'2", 215

19 Jesus Zaragoza, Wahoo, 5'11", 210

21 Tre'on Fairgood-Jones, Omaha North, 5'10", 185

22 Jack Larchick, Gretna, 5'10", 200

23 Joseph Braasch, Columbus, 6'1", 205

24 Dallas Rogers, Papillion-LaVista South, 6', 210

25 Jesston Howard, Lincoln Northeast, 6', 170

26 Jaylon Walker, Omaha Bryan, 5'11", 220

32 D'Anthony Cribbs, Omaha North, 5'10", 200

33 Logan Macumber, Elkhorn, 6', 200

34 Jaxon Johnson, BRLD, 6'4", 235

37 Chase Hanger, Lincoln Southeast, 6'3", 220

44 Xandir Greve, Fremont Bergan, 6'1", 175

46 Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South, 6', 200

50 Rex Becker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6'3", 260

55 Jacob Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood 6'1", 210

56 Ciaran Thompsen, Elkhorn South, 6'1", 285

57 Alex Downing, Elkhorn South, 6'2", 240

58 Tim Prokupek, Plattsmouth, 6'3", 240

62 Casey Doernemann, West Point GACC, 6'5", 270

66 Eli Simonson, Fremont Bergan, 6'7", 280

67 Michael Terrano, Lincoln High, 6'4", 240

70 Owen Kuntz, Crete, 6'3", 225

71 Kaden Fox, Elkhorn, 6'3", 265

72 Tyler Lenz, Seward, 6'4", 260

74 Bladen Bayless, Beatrice, 6'5", 275

75 Alex Helfrich, Omaha Concordia, 6', 280

77 Preston Kellogg, Papillion-LaVista, 6'7", 320

78 Jeff Needham, Omaha Roncalli, 6'3", 270

79 Gunnar Vanek, Wahoo, 6'2", 240

84 Cal Weidemann, Westside, 6'1", 180


Team Iowa

Jersey, Name, School, Ht., Wt.

1 Jordan Kumm, Ankeny, 5'9", 160

2 Trey Guerrerro Roosevelt, 5'11", 170

3 Peyton Boozell, Indianola, 6', 180

4 Asle Thorson, Fort Dodge, 6'2", 190

5 AJ Vasquez, Roosevelt, 5'10", 210

6 Kein Valentine, Ankeny Centennial, 6'2", 170

7 Fred Johnson,South East Polk, 6'2", 185

8 Jackson Waring, Des Moines Christian, 6'3", 205

9 Grant Hixson, Indianola, 5'11", 170

10 Dante Manuel, Norwalk, 6'2", 185

11 Zach Marker, Norwalk, 6'2", 190

12 Calvin McElvain, Lincoln, 6'1", 175

13 Tyler McNally, Waverly Shell Rock, 6'3", 185

14 Tyler Moen, Atlantic, 6', 185

16 Cole Mayberry, Glenwood, 6'2", 205

17 Zane Neubaum, South Central Calhoun, 6'4", 185

18 Luke South, Panorama, 6', 185

19 Marcus Engstler, Durant, 6', 190

20 Trent Mccann, Centerville, 6'3", 175

21 Antonio Alzheimer, Roosevelt, 6', 190

22 John Palmer, Glenwood, 6', 185

23 Nick Breon, Greene County, 6', 175

24 Chase Scheidegger, South Central Calhoun, 5'10", 170

26 Terrance Weah, Denison, 5'8", 205

28 Landon Schleisman, South Central Calhoun, 5'10", 180

31 Julian Brown, Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, 6', 220

33 Jermaine Green, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, 6', 210

37 Jonah Hillmann, Gilbert, 6'1", 175

40 Jacob Mcintire, Boone, 6'1", 215

44 Cooper King, Des Moines Lincoln, 6', 200

45 Cooper Hurn, Gilbert, 6'2", 210

46 Trevor Carlson, Tri-Center, 6', 215

52 Mark Cox, North Polk, 6'1", 265

55 Brennan Anderson, Dallas Center Grimes, 6'5", 345

56 Cale Roller, Atlantic, 6'1", 240

57 Gavin Meints, Algona, 6'3", 280

58 Dylan Hopp, Glenwood, 6'3", 270

66 Joe Lilienthal, Durant, 6'8", 315

70 Trevor Griffin, Lewis Central, 6'2", 260

72 Ryan Boles, Dowling Catholic" 6'4", 300

73 Bryan Cortes, Ames, 6'3", 260

74 Logan Black, Norwalk" 6'4", 275

77 Brock Fox, Treynor, 6'6", 305

78 Jack Wilty, South East Polk, 6'5", 290

79 Colton Stabb, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 6'4", 275

87 Austin Korner, Denison, 6'3", 210

88 Aisea Toki, Le Mars, 6'1", 195

89 Jacob Remmert, Cedar Falls, 6'5", 225

99 Queden Ballew, Des Moines East, 6'3", 260

Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004

