The River Battle Bowl, an annual high school all-star game pitting teams from Nebraska an Iowa, will take place Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs.
Tickets can be purchased the day of the game at the North End Zone Ticket Booth of Gale Wickersham Stadium. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and children 6 and under are free.
Below are the complete rosters for both teams:
Team Nebraska
Jersey, Name, School, Ht., Wt.
1 Broc Douglass, Grand Island, 6'1", 170
2 Evan Johnson, Adams Central, 6'3", 200
3 Zachary Fye, Crete, 6', 185
4 Eli Hustad, Elkhorn South, 5'10", 180
5 Carter Newill, Fremont, 6'1", 225
6 Dylan Marchand, Archbishop Bergan, 6', 180
7 Jackson Perrien, Sutton High School, 5'11", 200
8 Brayden Woodward, Creighton Prep, 6'1", 180
9 Davon Brees, Centennial, 5'10", 205
10 Caleb Francl, Grand Island, 6', 180
11 Aiden Oerter, Norris, 6'3", 190
12 Uzziah Freeman, Boys Town, 6'4", 190
13 Carter Martin, Omaha North, 6'2", 170
15 Blake Podany, Gretna, 6'2", 195
16 Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus, 6'1", 190
17 Tyler Strauss, Fort Calhoun, 5'10", 160
18 Braden Klover, Southern, 6'2", 215
19 Jesus Zaragoza, Wahoo, 5'11", 210
21 Tre'on Fairgood-Jones, Omaha North, 5'10", 185
22 Jack Larchick, Gretna, 5'10", 200
23 Joseph Braasch, Columbus, 6'1", 205
24 Dallas Rogers, Papillion-LaVista South, 6', 210
25 Jesston Howard, Lincoln Northeast, 6', 170
26 Jaylon Walker, Omaha Bryan, 5'11", 220
32 D'Anthony Cribbs, Omaha North, 5'10", 200
33 Logan Macumber, Elkhorn, 6', 200
34 Jaxon Johnson, BRLD, 6'4", 235
37 Chase Hanger, Lincoln Southeast, 6'3", 220
44 Xandir Greve, Fremont Bergan, 6'1", 175
46 Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South, 6', 200
50 Rex Becker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6'3", 260
55 Jacob Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood 6'1", 210
56 Ciaran Thompsen, Elkhorn South, 6'1", 285
57 Alex Downing, Elkhorn South, 6'2", 240
58 Tim Prokupek, Plattsmouth, 6'3", 240
62 Casey Doernemann, West Point GACC, 6'5", 270
66 Eli Simonson, Fremont Bergan, 6'7", 280
67 Michael Terrano, Lincoln High, 6'4", 240
70 Owen Kuntz, Crete, 6'3", 225
71 Kaden Fox, Elkhorn, 6'3", 265
72 Tyler Lenz, Seward, 6'4", 260
74 Bladen Bayless, Beatrice, 6'5", 275
75 Alex Helfrich, Omaha Concordia, 6', 280
77 Preston Kellogg, Papillion-LaVista, 6'7", 320
78 Jeff Needham, Omaha Roncalli, 6'3", 270
79 Gunnar Vanek, Wahoo, 6'2", 240
84 Cal Weidemann, Westside, 6'1", 180
Team Iowa
Jersey, Name, School, Ht., Wt.
1 Jordan Kumm, Ankeny, 5'9", 160
2 Trey Guerrerro Roosevelt, 5'11", 170
3 Peyton Boozell, Indianola, 6', 180
4 Asle Thorson, Fort Dodge, 6'2", 190
5 AJ Vasquez, Roosevelt, 5'10", 210
6 Kein Valentine, Ankeny Centennial, 6'2", 170
7 Fred Johnson,South East Polk, 6'2", 185
8 Jackson Waring, Des Moines Christian, 6'3", 205
9 Grant Hixson, Indianola, 5'11", 170
10 Dante Manuel, Norwalk, 6'2", 185
11 Zach Marker, Norwalk, 6'2", 190
12 Calvin McElvain, Lincoln, 6'1", 175
13 Tyler McNally, Waverly Shell Rock, 6'3", 185
14 Tyler Moen, Atlantic, 6', 185
16 Cole Mayberry, Glenwood, 6'2", 205
17 Zane Neubaum, South Central Calhoun, 6'4", 185
18 Luke South, Panorama, 6', 185
19 Marcus Engstler, Durant, 6', 190
20 Trent Mccann, Centerville, 6'3", 175
21 Antonio Alzheimer, Roosevelt, 6', 190
22 John Palmer, Glenwood, 6', 185
23 Nick Breon, Greene County, 6', 175
24 Chase Scheidegger, South Central Calhoun, 5'10", 170
26 Terrance Weah, Denison, 5'8", 205
28 Landon Schleisman, South Central Calhoun, 5'10", 180
31 Julian Brown, Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, 6', 220
33 Jermaine Green, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, 6', 210
37 Jonah Hillmann, Gilbert, 6'1", 175
40 Jacob Mcintire, Boone, 6'1", 215
44 Cooper King, Des Moines Lincoln, 6', 200
45 Cooper Hurn, Gilbert, 6'2", 210
46 Trevor Carlson, Tri-Center, 6', 215
52 Mark Cox, North Polk, 6'1", 265
55 Brennan Anderson, Dallas Center Grimes, 6'5", 345
56 Cale Roller, Atlantic, 6'1", 240
57 Gavin Meints, Algona, 6'3", 280
58 Dylan Hopp, Glenwood, 6'3", 270
66 Joe Lilienthal, Durant, 6'8", 315
70 Trevor Griffin, Lewis Central, 6'2", 260
72 Ryan Boles, Dowling Catholic" 6'4", 300
73 Bryan Cortes, Ames, 6'3", 260
74 Logan Black, Norwalk" 6'4", 275
77 Brock Fox, Treynor, 6'6", 305
78 Jack Wilty, South East Polk, 6'5", 290
79 Colton Stabb, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 6'4", 275
87 Austin Korner, Denison, 6'3", 210
88 Aisea Toki, Le Mars, 6'1", 195
89 Jacob Remmert, Cedar Falls, 6'5", 225
99 Queden Ballew, Des Moines East, 6'3", 260
Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004
2019
Class A: Bellevue West 35, Omaha Westside 0 Class B: Omaha Skutt 21, Scottsbluff 20 Class C-1: Wahoo 38, Pierce 0 Class C-2: Oakland-Craig 19, Sutton 0 Class D-1: Osceola/High Plains 40, Burwell 34
Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 70, Pleasanton 16
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Class A: Omaha Burke 24, Grand Island 20 Class B: Omaha Skutt, 48, Scottsbluff 27 Class C-1: Aurora 49, Ord 7 Class C-2: Centennial 29, Norfolk Catholic 28 (OT) Class D-1: Creighton 32, Burwell 30
Class D-2: Johnson-Brock 56, Mullen 26
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Class A: Omaha North 27, Kearney 20 Class B: York 31, Omaha Skutt 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 35, Boone Central/Newman Grove 0 Class C-2: Yutan 27, Centennial 6 Class D-1: East Butler 36, South Loup 14
Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, Blue Hill 23
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Class A: Bellevue West 43, Omaha North 6 Class B: Elkhorn South 34, Omaha Skutt 32 Class C-1: O'Neill 39, Wahoo Neumann 22 Class C-2: Wilber-Clatonia 20, Crofton 0 Class D-1: Burwell 47, West Point GACC 18
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Twin Loup 28
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Class A: Millard North 21, Millard West 14 Class B: Elkhorn South 32, Aurora 21 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus 32, Norfolk Catholic 27 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 36, Oakland-Craig 7 Class D-1: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Burwell 30
Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 22, Chambers/Wheeler Central 20
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Class A: Omaha North 41, Omaha Creighton Prep 0 Class B: Omaha Skutt 40, Elkhorn 10 Class C-1: Boone Central/Newman Grove 54, Ashland-Greenwood 14 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6 Class D-1: Hemingford 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 8
Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan 40, Anselmo-Merna 26
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Class A: Omaha North 23, Omaha Westside 21 Class B: Omaha Skutt 30, York 0 Class C-1: Cozad 47, Ashland-Greenwood 21 Class C-2: Doniphan-Trumbull 32, David City Aquinas (10-3) 13 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan 20, Hemingford 18
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Stuart 14
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Class A: Millard North 17, Omaha North 14 Class B: Omaha Gross 14, Norris 7 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 24, Boone Central/Newman Grove 13 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 35, Sutton 20 Class D-1: Elgin Public/Pope John 40, Exeter-Milligan 14
Class D-2: Giltner 42, Humphrey St. Francis 26
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Class A: Lincoln Southeast 21, Omaha Burke 9 Class B: Elkhorn 26, Crete 17 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 20, Platteview 6 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 27, Kearney Catholic 13 Class D-1: Elgin Public/Pope John 44, West Point GACC 14
Class D-2: Sargent 21, Howells 18
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Class A: Millard North 28, Millard South 20 Class B: Crete 34, Elkhorn 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 28, Pierce 13 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia 17, Fremont Bergan 14 Class D-1: West Point GACC 45, Creighton 30
Class D-2: Howells 46, Sargent 7
CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2009
Class A: Millard South 45, Millard West 17 Class B: Aurora 34, Omaha Skutt 21 Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia 26, Norfolk Catholic 18 Class C-2: Ponca 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13, OT Class D-1: Howells 68, Giltner 28
Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 34, Hayes Center 0
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
Class A: Millard West 21, Millard South 8 Class B: Aurora 20, Beatrice 14 Class C-1: Pierce 20, Boys Town 10 Class C-2: Blue Hill 14, Fremont Bergan 0 Class D-1: Howells 46, Axtell 21
Class D-2: Ewing 49, Humphrey St. Francis 24
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
Class A: Omaha Central 26, Millard North 21 Class B: Crete 14, McCook 7, OT Class C-1: Pierce 34, Wahoo Neumann 28, OT Class C-2: Wakefield 19, Blue Hill 0 Class D-1: Pope John 39, Clarkson 30
Class D-2: Chambers 28, Elgin 24
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Class A: Kearney 41, Omaha Westside 21 Class B: Crete 28, Elkhorn 14 Class C-1: Auburn 28, Valentine 27, 2OT Class C-2: Wakefield 34, Blue Hill 7 Class D-1: Overton 32, Bancroft-Rosalie 8
Class D-2: Dodge 28, Stapleton 20
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
Class A: Millard North 35, Lincoln Southwest 14 Class B: Omaha Skutt 6, McCook 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 20, Chase County 13 Class C-2: Plainview 21, Cambridge 6 Class D-1: Howells 46, Axtell 6
Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport 34, Sargent 12
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 21, Millard North 7 Class B: Lincoln Pius X 14, McCook 9 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 26, Boone Central 13 Class C-2: North Platte St. Patrick’s 21, Stanton 6 Class D-1: Howells 43, Overton 6
Class D-2: Lindsay Holy Family 36, Mullen 18
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.