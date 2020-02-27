Returning event winners

Boys

200 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 1:40.59.

100 butterfly: Rush Clark, Omaha Creighton Prep, 47.54 (state record).

100 freestyle: Clark, Prep, 45.39.

500 freestyle: Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 4:35.20.

Girls

100 butterfly: Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, 56.77.

100 backstroke: Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, 55.48.

100 breaststroke: Katie Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 1:02.95.

Top 10 participants

Boys

200-yard medley relay: 9 (tie), Prep, 1:33.40.

200 freestyle: 8, Novinski, GI, 1:40.08.

100 butterfly: 1, Clark, Prep, 47.54.

100 freestyle: 6, Clark, Prep, 45.39.

500 freestyle: 1, Novinski, GI, 4:32.04.

100 backstroke: 8, Clark, Prep, 49.99.

400 freestyle relay: 8, Prep, 3:07.77.

Girls

200-yard medley relay: 4, Marian, 1:44.71.

200 IM: 7, Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:04.66.

Diving: 9, Megan Carter, Marian, 466.55 points (2018).

100 butterfly: 7, Harthoorn, Norfolk, 55.94 (2018).

100 backstroke: 2, Pantano, Marian, 55.40 (2018); 4, Hannah Hailu, Millard North, 56.25; 10, Emma Walz, Fremont, 56.95.

100 breaststroke: 3, Stonehocker, Pius, 1:02.43 (2018); 4, Jocelyn Randby, Marian, 1:02.69; 8, Olivia Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 1:04.23 (2019).

Final 2020 ratings

Boys: 1, Omaha Creighton Prep. 2, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South. 3, Omaha Westside. 4, Lincoln Southwest. 5, Lincoln East. 6, Millard West. 7, Grand Island. 8, Omaha Central. 9, Lincoln Pius X. 10, Papio/Papio South.

Girls: 1, Omaha Marian. 2, Lincoln Southwest. 3, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South. 4, Lincoln East. 5, Millard North. 6, Omaha Westside. 7, Papio/Papio South. 8, Lincoln Pius X. 9, Norfolk. 10, Millard West.

Raters: Andy Cunningham, Millard North; David Nelson, Norfolk; Marcus Bach, Lincoln Northeast.

