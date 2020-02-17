Check out the results and future schedules after the first day of Nebraska high school girls subdistricts.

* * *

Class B

B-1 at Omaha Mercy

Monday

Omaha Duchesne 53, Ralston 38

Tuesday: Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30 p.m.

B-2 at Platteview

Monday

Omaha Gross 54, Omaha Skutt 24

Tuesday: Omaha Gross vs. Platteview, 6 p.m.

B-3 at Plattsmouth

Monday

Waverly 41, Nebraska City 32

Tuesday: Waverly vs. Plattsmouth, TBD.

B-4 at Bennington

Monday

Blair 49, Schuyler 8

Tuesday: Blair vs. Bennington, 7 p.m.

B-5 at Crete

Monday

Crete 49, Seward 22

Beatrice 42, Norris 30

Tuesday: Crete vs. Beatrice, 6 p.m.

B-6 at Grand Island Northwest

Monday

Grand Island Northwest 66, Aurora 45

York 51, Hastings 40

Tuesday: Grand Island Northwest vs. York, 7 p.m.

B-7 at McCook

Monday

Holdrege 38, Lexington 31

Tuesday: Holdrege vs. McCook, 5 p.m.

B-8 at Sidney

Monday

Sidney 59, Alliance 23

Scottsbluff 57, Gering 43

Tuesday: Sidney vs. Scottsbluff, 6 p.m. (MT).

Class C-1

C1-1 at Ralston

Tuesday: Omaha Roncalli vs. Fort Calhoun, 5:30 p.m.; Omaha Concordia vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 7:15. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.

C1-2 at Waverly

Tuesday: Ashland-Greenwood vs, Conestoga, 6 p.m.; Boys Town vs. Louisville, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 5:30 p.m.

C1-3 at Wisner-Pilger

Tuesday: West Point-Beemer vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 6 p.m.; Wakefield-Allen vs. Winnebago, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 5:30 p.m.

C1-4 at David City Aquinas

Monday

David City 56, Douglas County West 38

Tuesday: David City vs. North Bend, 6 p.m.; Arlington vs. Wahoo, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-5 at Lincoln Southwest

Monday

Lincoln Lutheran 56, Raymond Central 24

Tuesday: Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m.; Malcolm vs. Milford, 7:45 p.m. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-6 at Beatrice

Monday

Falls City 50, Wilber-Clatonia 18

Tuesday: Falls City vs. Syracuse, 5:15 p.m.; Auburn vs. Fairbury, 7.Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-7 at Norfolk

Tuesday: Norfolk Catholic vs. Wayne, 6 p.m.; Pierce vs. Battle Creek, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.

C1-8 at Columbus

Monday

Columbus Lakeview 54, Central City 47

Tuesday: Columbus Lakeview vs. St. Paul, 6 p.m.; Boone Central/Newman Grove vs. Columbus Scotus, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.

C1-9 at Burwell

Monday

Valentine 37, Ainsworth 35

Tuesday: Valentine vs. Broken Bow, 6 p.m.; O’Neill vs. Ord, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-10 at Kearney

Monday

Minden 43, Gibbon 31

Tuesday: Minden vs. Kearney Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Southern Valley vs. Adams Central, 7. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-11 at North Platte

Tuesday: Chase County vs. Cozad, 6 p.m.; Hershey vs. Gothenburg, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-12 at Bridgeport

Tuesday: Chadron vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5 p.m. (MT); Mitchell vs. Ogallala, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m. (MT).

Class C-2

C2-1 at Weeping Water

Tuesday: Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Bellevue Cornerstone, 6 p.m.; Palmyra vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-2 at Logan View

Monday

Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 30

Tuesday: Mead vs. Oakland-Craig, 6 p.m.; Tekamah-Herman vs. Yutan, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-3 at Diller-Odell

Tuesday: Southern vs. Tri County, 6 p.m.; Johnson County vs. Freeman, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-4 at Pender

Monday

Homer 76, Wisner-Pilger 59

Tuesday: Homer vs. Ponca, 5:30 p.m.; BRLD vs. West Point GACC, 7:30.Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-5 at Norfolk Catholic

Monday

Stanton 52, Madison 30

Tuesday: Stanton vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 6 p.m.; Norfolk Lutheran vs. Howells-Dodge, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-6 at Malcolm

Monday

Wahoo Neumann 48, Shelby-Rising City 32

Tuesday: Wahoo Neumann vs. Cross County, 6 p.m.; David City Aquinas vs. Centennial, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

C2-7 at O’Neill

Monday

Boyd County 54, West Holt 39

Tuesday: Boyd County vs. Crofton, 6 p.m.; Summerland vs. North Central, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-8 at Fairbury

Monday

Thayer Central 51, Sandy Creek 24

Tuesday: Thayer Central vs. Superior, 5 p.m.; Sutton vs. Fillmore Central, 7. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-9 at Adams Central

Tuesday: Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.; Blue Hill vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 7. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

C2-10 at Ord

Monday

Centura 47, Arcadia-Loup City 38

Tuesday: Centura vs. Ravenna, 6 p.m.; Wood River vs. Burwell, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

C2-11 at Gothenburg

Tuesday: South Loup vs. Hi-Line, 5:30 p.m.; Maxwell vs. Elm Creek, 7. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

C2-12 at Gering

Tuesday: Bridgeport vs. Hemingford, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Bayard vs. Morrill, 7 (MT). Thursday: Final, 7 p.m. (MT).

Class D-1

D1-1 at West Point

Monday

Omaha Christian 64, Walthill 47

Tuesday: Omaha Christian vs. Fremont Bergan, 6 p.m.; Omaha Nation vs. Pender, 8.Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-2 at Auburn

Tuesday: Weeping Water vs. Pawnee City, 6:15 p.m.; Humboldt-TRS vs. Johnson-Brock, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-3 at Ponca

Monday

Creighton 45, Wausa 29

Tuesday: Creighton vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6 p.m.; Niobrara-Verdigre vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

D1-4 at Battle Creek

Monday

Osmond 55, Plainview 48

Tuesday: Osmond vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6 p.m.; Neligh-Oakdale vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-5 at Albion

Tuesday: CWC vs. Central Valley, 6 p.m.; Elgin/Pope John vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-6 at Cross County

Monday

Twin River 38, High Plains 24

Tuesday: Twin River vs. Fullerton, 6 p.m.; East Butler vs. Palmer, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-7 at Fillmore Central

Monday

Deshler 37, McCool Junction 24

Tuesday: Deshler vs. Meridian, 6 p.m.; Heartland vs. Diller-Odell, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-8 at Kearney Catholic

Tuesday: Pleasanton vs. Amherst, 6 p.m.; Ansley-Litchfield vs. Shelton, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-9 at Sandy Creek

Monday

Axtell 51, Harvard 27

Tuesday: Axtell vs. Alma, 6 p.m.; Kenesaw vs. Franklin, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-10 at Brady

Tuesday: Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Sandhills Valley, 5 p.m.; Overton vs. North Platte St. Pat’s, 7. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.

D1-11 at McCook

Monday

Southwest 48, Arapahoe 45

Tuesday: Southwest-Arapahoe winner vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 6:30 p.m.; Hitchcock County vs. Cambridge, 8. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-12 at Ogallala (Prairie View School)

Tuesday: South Platte vs. Sutherland, 5 p.m. (MT); Perkins County vs. Kimball, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m. (MT).

Class D-2

D2-1 at Pawnee City

Tuesday: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lincoln Parkview, 6 p.m.; Lewiston vs. Sterling, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-2 at Hartington (Werner Activity)

Tuesday: Wynot vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 6 p.m.; Winside vs. Randolph, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-3 at Centennial

Monday

Osceola 27, Friend 19

Tuesday: Osceola vs. Exeter-Milligan 6 p.m.; Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

D2-4 at Niobrara

Tuesday: Stuart vs. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.; Santee vs. Bloomfield, 8. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-5 at Greeley (Central Valley High)

Tuesday: Humphrey St. Francis vs. Spalding Academy, 6 p.m.; Riverside vs. St. Edward, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-6 at Grand Island Central Catholic

Monday

Hampton 48, Giltner 42

Tuesday: Hampton vs. BDS, 6 p.m.; Nebraska Christian vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-7 at Broken Bow

Monday

GI Heartland Lutheran 45, Elba 31

Tuesday: GI Heartland Lutheran vs. Anselmo-Merna, 5 p.m.; Twin Loup vs. SEM, 7. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-8 at Southern Valley

Monday

Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Red Cloud 35

Tuesday: Wilcox Hildreth vs. Loomis, 5:30 p.m.; Bertrand vs. Silver Lake, 7. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

D2-9 at Paxton

Tuesday: Mullen vs. Hyannis, 5 p.m. (MT); Sandhills/Thedford vs. Arthur County, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT)

D2-10 at North Platte (McDaid Elementary)

Monday

Medicine Valley 33, Paxton 30

Tuesday: Medicine Valley vs. Wallace, 6 p.m.; Brady vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

D2-11 at Chadron State

Tuesday: Sioux County vs. Hay Springs, 5 p.m. (MT); Crawford vs. Cody-Kilgore, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT)

D2-12 at Sidney (Middle School)

Monday

Creek Valley 35, Potter-Dix 27

Tuesday: Creek Valley vs. Leyton, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Minatare vs. Garden County, 7 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT)

