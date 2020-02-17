Check out the results and future schedules after the first day of Nebraska high school girls subdistricts.
* * *
Class B
B-1 at Omaha Mercy
Monday
Omaha Duchesne 53, Ralston 38
Tuesday: Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30 p.m.
B-2 at Platteview
Monday
Omaha Gross 54, Omaha Skutt 24
Tuesday: Omaha Gross vs. Platteview, 6 p.m.
B-3 at Plattsmouth
Monday
Waverly 41, Nebraska City 32
Tuesday: Waverly vs. Plattsmouth, TBD.
B-4 at Bennington
Monday
Blair 49, Schuyler 8
Tuesday: Blair vs. Bennington, 7 p.m.
B-5 at Crete
Monday
Crete 49, Seward 22
Beatrice 42, Norris 30
Tuesday: Crete vs. Beatrice, 6 p.m.
B-6 at Grand Island Northwest
Monday
Grand Island Northwest 66, Aurora 45
York 51, Hastings 40
Tuesday: Grand Island Northwest vs. York, 7 p.m.
B-7 at McCook
Monday
Holdrege 38, Lexington 31
Tuesday: Holdrege vs. McCook, 5 p.m.
B-8 at Sidney
Monday
Sidney 59, Alliance 23
Scottsbluff 57, Gering 43
Tuesday: Sidney vs. Scottsbluff, 6 p.m. (MT).
Class C-1
C1-1 at Ralston
Tuesday: Omaha Roncalli vs. Fort Calhoun, 5:30 p.m.; Omaha Concordia vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 7:15. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.
C1-2 at Waverly
Tuesday: Ashland-Greenwood vs, Conestoga, 6 p.m.; Boys Town vs. Louisville, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 5:30 p.m.
C1-3 at Wisner-Pilger
Tuesday: West Point-Beemer vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 6 p.m.; Wakefield-Allen vs. Winnebago, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 5:30 p.m.
C1-4 at David City Aquinas
Monday
David City 56, Douglas County West 38
Tuesday: David City vs. North Bend, 6 p.m.; Arlington vs. Wahoo, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C1-5 at Lincoln Southwest
Monday
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Raymond Central 24
Tuesday: Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m.; Malcolm vs. Milford, 7:45 p.m. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C1-6 at Beatrice
Monday
Falls City 50, Wilber-Clatonia 18
Tuesday: Falls City vs. Syracuse, 5:15 p.m.; Auburn vs. Fairbury, 7.Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C1-7 at Norfolk
Tuesday: Norfolk Catholic vs. Wayne, 6 p.m.; Pierce vs. Battle Creek, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.
C1-8 at Columbus
Monday
Columbus Lakeview 54, Central City 47
Tuesday: Columbus Lakeview vs. St. Paul, 6 p.m.; Boone Central/Newman Grove vs. Columbus Scotus, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.
C1-9 at Burwell
Monday
Valentine 37, Ainsworth 35
Tuesday: Valentine vs. Broken Bow, 6 p.m.; O’Neill vs. Ord, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C1-10 at Kearney
Monday
Minden 43, Gibbon 31
Tuesday: Minden vs. Kearney Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Southern Valley vs. Adams Central, 7. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C1-11 at North Platte
Tuesday: Chase County vs. Cozad, 6 p.m.; Hershey vs. Gothenburg, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C1-12 at Bridgeport
Tuesday: Chadron vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5 p.m. (MT); Mitchell vs. Ogallala, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m. (MT).
Class C-2
C2-1 at Weeping Water
Tuesday: Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Bellevue Cornerstone, 6 p.m.; Palmyra vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-2 at Logan View
Monday
Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 30
Tuesday: Mead vs. Oakland-Craig, 6 p.m.; Tekamah-Herman vs. Yutan, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-3 at Diller-Odell
Tuesday: Southern vs. Tri County, 6 p.m.; Johnson County vs. Freeman, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-4 at Pender
Monday
Homer 76, Wisner-Pilger 59
Tuesday: Homer vs. Ponca, 5:30 p.m.; BRLD vs. West Point GACC, 7:30.Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-5 at Norfolk Catholic
Monday
Stanton 52, Madison 30
Tuesday: Stanton vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 6 p.m.; Norfolk Lutheran vs. Howells-Dodge, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-6 at Malcolm
Monday
Wahoo Neumann 48, Shelby-Rising City 32
Tuesday: Wahoo Neumann vs. Cross County, 6 p.m.; David City Aquinas vs. Centennial, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
C2-7 at O’Neill
Monday
Boyd County 54, West Holt 39
Tuesday: Boyd County vs. Crofton, 6 p.m.; Summerland vs. North Central, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-8 at Fairbury
Monday
Thayer Central 51, Sandy Creek 24
Tuesday: Thayer Central vs. Superior, 5 p.m.; Sutton vs. Fillmore Central, 7. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-9 at Adams Central
Tuesday: Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.; Blue Hill vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 7. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
C2-10 at Ord
Monday
Centura 47, Arcadia-Loup City 38
Tuesday: Centura vs. Ravenna, 6 p.m.; Wood River vs. Burwell, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
C2-11 at Gothenburg
Tuesday: South Loup vs. Hi-Line, 5:30 p.m.; Maxwell vs. Elm Creek, 7. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
C2-12 at Gering
Tuesday: Bridgeport vs. Hemingford, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Bayard vs. Morrill, 7 (MT). Thursday: Final, 7 p.m. (MT).
Class D-1
D1-1 at West Point
Monday
Omaha Christian 64, Walthill 47
Tuesday: Omaha Christian vs. Fremont Bergan, 6 p.m.; Omaha Nation vs. Pender, 8.Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-2 at Auburn
Tuesday: Weeping Water vs. Pawnee City, 6:15 p.m.; Humboldt-TRS vs. Johnson-Brock, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-3 at Ponca
Monday
Creighton 45, Wausa 29
Tuesday: Creighton vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6 p.m.; Niobrara-Verdigre vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
D1-4 at Battle Creek
Monday
Osmond 55, Plainview 48
Tuesday: Osmond vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6 p.m.; Neligh-Oakdale vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-5 at Albion
Tuesday: CWC vs. Central Valley, 6 p.m.; Elgin/Pope John vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-6 at Cross County
Monday
Twin River 38, High Plains 24
Tuesday: Twin River vs. Fullerton, 6 p.m.; East Butler vs. Palmer, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-7 at Fillmore Central
Monday
Deshler 37, McCool Junction 24
Tuesday: Deshler vs. Meridian, 6 p.m.; Heartland vs. Diller-Odell, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-8 at Kearney Catholic
Tuesday: Pleasanton vs. Amherst, 6 p.m.; Ansley-Litchfield vs. Shelton, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-9 at Sandy Creek
Monday
Axtell 51, Harvard 27
Tuesday: Axtell vs. Alma, 6 p.m.; Kenesaw vs. Franklin, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-10 at Brady
Tuesday: Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Sandhills Valley, 5 p.m.; Overton vs. North Platte St. Pat’s, 7. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.
D1-11 at McCook
Monday
Southwest 48, Arapahoe 45
Tuesday: Southwest-Arapahoe winner vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 6:30 p.m.; Hitchcock County vs. Cambridge, 8. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-12 at Ogallala (Prairie View School)
Tuesday: South Platte vs. Sutherland, 5 p.m. (MT); Perkins County vs. Kimball, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m. (MT).
Class D-2
D2-1 at Pawnee City
Tuesday: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lincoln Parkview, 6 p.m.; Lewiston vs. Sterling, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-2 at Hartington (Werner Activity)
Tuesday: Wynot vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 6 p.m.; Winside vs. Randolph, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-3 at Centennial
Monday
Osceola 27, Friend 19
Tuesday: Osceola vs. Exeter-Milligan 6 p.m.; Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
D2-4 at Niobrara
Tuesday: Stuart vs. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.; Santee vs. Bloomfield, 8. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-5 at Greeley (Central Valley High)
Tuesday: Humphrey St. Francis vs. Spalding Academy, 6 p.m.; Riverside vs. St. Edward, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-6 at Grand Island Central Catholic
Monday
Hampton 48, Giltner 42
Tuesday: Hampton vs. BDS, 6 p.m.; Nebraska Christian vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-7 at Broken Bow
Monday
GI Heartland Lutheran 45, Elba 31
Tuesday: GI Heartland Lutheran vs. Anselmo-Merna, 5 p.m.; Twin Loup vs. SEM, 7. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-8 at Southern Valley
Monday
Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Red Cloud 35
Tuesday: Wilcox Hildreth vs. Loomis, 5:30 p.m.; Bertrand vs. Silver Lake, 7. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
D2-9 at Paxton
Tuesday: Mullen vs. Hyannis, 5 p.m. (MT); Sandhills/Thedford vs. Arthur County, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT)
D2-10 at North Platte (McDaid Elementary)
Monday
Medicine Valley 33, Paxton 30
Tuesday: Medicine Valley vs. Wallace, 6 p.m.; Brady vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
D2-11 at Chadron State
Tuesday: Sioux County vs. Hay Springs, 5 p.m. (MT); Crawford vs. Cody-Kilgore, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT)
D2-12 at Sidney (Middle School)
Monday
Creek Valley 35, Potter-Dix 27
Tuesday: Creek Valley vs. Leyton, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Minatare vs. Garden County, 7 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT)
