Champions will be crowned in three classes on the first day of the Nebraska state football championships.

The three games on the schedule for Monday in Memorial Stadium:

» Eight Man-1: Osceola-High Plains 40, Burwell 34

» Eight Man-2: Humphrey St. Francis 70, Pleasanton 16

» Class B: Omaha Skutt 21, Scottsbluff 20

The World-Herald will have full coverage throughout the day, with game recaps, stats, photos, video and more. You can follow those live updates below.

Or check out some links to our other prep coverage, and go to NEPrepZone.com for more:

» Class B: Omaha Skutt hopes familiar path leads second straight state title

» Scottsbluff's Jasiya DeOllos has embraced his role, now he'll lead his team in the Class B finals

» Eight Man-1: Osceola/High Plains wants storybook ending; Burwell aims to close another chapter

» Eight Man-2: Pleasanton is OK being underdog as Bulldogs prepare for Humphrey St. Francis

» Sautter: Players to watch during this week's Nebraska state football finals

» Strong 'foundation' of talented juniors and senior leaders helped Omaha Westside reach Class A final

» ​Prep Zone Report: A deep dive into all seven Nebraska high school state football title games

Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004

