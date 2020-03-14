The 2020 Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament continued Saturday with six championship games played at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The World-Herald had it all covered, and you can scroll down to relive the live updates from that day. And if you want to help support our coverage of Nebraska high school sports, click here to sign up for a sports-only digital subscription and get the first month for only 99 cents.

Click here to view the full bracket and schedule.

And here are some links to our content from the state tournament:

» Pospisil: On the court, the storylines are superb — and hopefully we get a championship Saturday

» Shatel: Coronavirus has hit our sports world hard, but has also thrust it into a leadership role

» McKewon: Great performances are few now, but Nebraskans can watch Sallis, Hepburn

» Chatelain: Fans who 'didn't make the cut' make best of bad seats

» Everything you need to know about Saturday's boys state basketball championship matchups

» Class A champion is about more than dueling stars, according to rival coaches

» Latest team ratings | Players to watch, tournament information

» Stu Pospisil's predictions

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball championship games

1 of 100