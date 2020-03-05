The 2020 Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament begins Thursday with 24 quarterfinal games played throughout Lincoln.

The World-Herald will have it all covered, and you can scroll down to follow live updates throughout the day. And if you want to help support our coverage of Nebraska high school sports, click here to sign up for a sports-only digital subscription and get the first month for only 99 cents.

Click here to view the full bracket and schedule.

And here are some links to our preview content for the state tournament:

» Latest team ratings | Prep Zone Report podcast

» Mike Patterson's predictions

» Millard South seniors focused on their 'last shot' | Class A breakdown

» Bennington embraces nerves before first trip to state in 11 years | Class B breakdown

» Midseason turnaround sends Wahoo back to state tourney | Class C breakdown

» After early finish last year, Weeping Water is No. 1 seed | Class D breakdown

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball first round

1 of 48

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started