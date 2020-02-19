From a sold-out gym at Millard North to two big upsets in Lincoln, it was an action-packed night of Nebraska high school basketball — and The World-Herald was there for all of it.
The headliner was the battle on the boys side between No. 1 Millard North and No. 10 Lincoln North Star. With
major college coaches from all over the country watching, top prospects like Hunter Sallis and Donovan Williams put on a show as the game lived up to its billing.
But in the end, it was the top-ranked Mustangs who got the win.
Then on the girls side, two games shook up the landscape of Class A in gyms separated by only a few miles.
First, No. 5 Lincoln East handed No. 1 Millard South its first loss of the season.
Then a little while later, another undefeated team went down as No. 2 Lincoln Pius X suffered its first loss to No. 3 Omaha Westside. Read all about it by
And according to
our Mike Patterson — who was at both games — this proved that anybody can beat anybody on any given night, which should make for a thrilling postseason.
Millard North coach Tim Cannon poses for a picture with Hunter Sallis as he is recognized for his 1,000 career points.
Millard North's Saint Thomas scores against Lincoln North Star.
The basketball marking Hunter Sallis' 1,000 career points.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis scores against Lincoln North Star's Josh Brown.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis scores against Lincoln North Star's Kwat Abdelkarim.
Millard North's Max Murrell passes the ball against Lincoln North Star.
Millard North's Max Murrell scores against Lincoln North Star's Jared Lopez.
Millard North's Jasen Green scores against Lincoln North Star.
Millard North's Saint Thomas scores against Lincoln North Star.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis drives to the hoop against Lincoln North Star.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis scores against Lincoln North Star's D.J. McGarvie.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis dunks against Lincoln North Star's Jake Seip.
Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams dribbles down the court against Millard North.
Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams looks for a shot against Millard North's
Jadin Johnson
Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams scores against Millard North's Hunter Sallis.
Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams looks for an open pass against Millard North.
Lincoln North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi watches as his team runs offense against Millard North.
Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams scores against Millard North.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis, left, and coach Tim Cannon are interviewed following the Mustangs' win over Lincoln North Star.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis drives to the basket against Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams.
Millard North coach Tim Cannon claps following a basket by the Mustangs against Lincoln North Star.
Millard North's Jadin Johnson looks to the hoop for a basket against Lincoln North Star.
Millard North's Saint Thomas looks to the basket against Lincoln North Star.
The Millard North student section cheers against Lincoln North Star.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis scores against Lincoln North Star.
The Millard North bench celebrates a basket against Lincoln North Star.
Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams scores against Millard North's Rene Santiago.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis scores against Lincoln North Star's Kwat Abdelkarim.
Millard North's Jasen Green scores against Lincoln North Star.
Lincoln East's Olivia Kugler spins to avoid Millard South's Maddie Krull.
Lincoln East's Haley Peterson is lifted up by coach Ray Corona after the Spartans' win against Millard South.
Millard South's Cora Olsen passes the ball past Lincoln East's Briley Hill and Taylor Searcey.
Lincoln East's bench reacts to a charge call against Taylor Searcey.
Millard South's Jayme Horan passes a loose ball to a teammate after battling Lincoln East's Taylor Searcey.
Lincoln East's Delaney Roberts passes to a teammate as she falls.
Lincoln East's Haley Peterson smiles as she wraps up Millard South's Mya Babbitt to gain possession of a loose ball.
Lincoln East's Delaney Roberts shoots a free throw.
Millard South's Maddie Krull rebounds the ball over Lincoln East's Skylar Kreifels.
Millard South's Juliana Jones blocks a shot from Lincoln East's Haley Peterson.
Millard South's Khloe Lemon is guarded closely by Lincoln East's Olivia Kugler.
Lincoln East's Charley Bovaird shoots a layup past Millard South's Cora Olsen.
Lincoln East's Kylie Johnson passes the ball over Millard South's Juliana Jones.
Lincoln East's Taylor Searcey loses a rebound to Millard South's Jayme Horan.
