Millard North

The Millard North bench erupts in celebration after a big play that led to the No. 1 Mustangs' victory against No. 10 Lincoln North Star.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

From a sold-out gym at Millard North to two big upsets in Lincoln, it was an action-packed night of Nebraska high school basketball — and The World-Herald was there for all of it.

The headliner was the battle on the boys side between No. 1 Millard North and No. 10 Lincoln North Star. With major college coaches from all over the country watching, top prospects like Hunter Sallis and Donovan Williams put on a show as the game lived up to its billing.

But in the end, it was the top-ranked Mustangs who got the win. Click here to read the complete recap, check out the video highlights at the top of the page, or click here to flip through the photo gallery.

Then on the girls side, two games shook up the landscape of Class A in gyms separated by only a few miles.

First, No. 5 Lincoln East handed No. 1 Millard South its first loss of the season. Click here to read the recap, or click here to check out the photos.

Then a little while later, another undefeated team went down as No. 2 Lincoln Pius X suffered its first loss to No. 3 Omaha Westside. Read all about it by clicking here

And according to our Mike Patterson — who was at both games — this proved that anybody can beat anybody on any given night, which should make for a thrilling postseason. 

But that's not all. There were some other notable performances Tuesday night, including a record-setting performance by Omaha Central's biggest star. Mike Sautter highlights some of the top individual performances.

You can also go to NEPrepZone.com for complete coverage of high school sports, and check out the NEPrepZone scoreboard for scores and stats from games across the state.

And if you want to support our coverage of high school sports, take advantage of some great subscription offers for unlimited digital access. Click here to sign up.

Photos: Millard North hosts Lincoln North Star

1 of 29

Photos: Lincoln East vs. Millard South

1 of 14

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started