The top-rated football player in the state of Nebraska for the 2021 class is still strongly considering the Huskers. But the home team will officially have some stiff competition.
Omaha Westside junior Avante Dickerson tweeted out his top three schools Thursday morning by listing Nebraska with Ohio State and LSU — the top two seeds for this year's College Football Playoff. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Dickerson is a consensus four-star cornerback with offers from all over the country.
"My top three isn't final, just depends on what offers I get from now on," Dickerson said. "Those three best fit me the most. All three can put me in the NFL at the position I'm playing in college. I like what their programs are doing."
Dickerson has taken several unofficial visits to Lincoln.
He collected 21 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions for Westside last fall. Dickerson projects to be a defensive back in college.
NU has three commits for its 2021 class, including one in-state prospect in Elkhorn South offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka. The others are defensive lineman RJ Sorensen (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) and offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant, Iowa).
World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter contributed to this report.
