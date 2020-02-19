Omaha Westside junior Avante Dickerson is among the top prospects in the nation, according to the rankings update released Wednesday by 247Sports for the 2021 class.
Dickerson is a four-star prospect ranked No. 56 overall and No. 6 at cornerback. He is the only player from Nebraska to crack the top 247 of these rankings. Earlier this month, Dickerson was ranked No. 201 overall by Rivals.
At No. 56 overall, Dickerson would be the state's highest ranked prospect in the history of 247's rankings, which date to 2010. He would be the fourth to crack the top 247 and the third in the last four years. Omaha Burke's Nick Henrich — currently a Husker linebacker — holds the honor for highest ranking with No. 92 in 2019.
Dickerson has more than 20 Division I scholarship offers, including Nebraska, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC, among others.
Other players from the state have three-star ratings according to 247Sports: Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South), Keagan Johnson (Bellevue West), Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney Catholic) and AJ Rollins (Omaha Creighton Prep).
Other notables in the top 247 include Council Bluffs Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone (No. 40) and Husker commit Randolph Kpai from Sioux Falls, South Dakota (No. 88).
