Cole Payton

Cole Payton led Westside with 1,986 yards passing and was also the team's top rusher with 872 yards last season.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

North Dakota State has had success in recent years recruiting smart, tough football players from Nebraska. See Easton Stick, RJ Urzendowski and, in the 2020 class, Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon.

On Monday night the Bison added another when Omaha Westside quarterback Cole Payton announced his commitment to NDSU.

"I chose NDSU because ever since my last visit there they made me a priority and that definitely felt right," Payton said. "The community in Fargo supports the Bison like no other and the dome is always full."

Payton comes from a Westside team  to winning, and he'll join an NDSU program that's won eight of the last nine national titles.

"The tradition of winning played a part," he said. "My class and the years to come get to continue what the past generations started. Every week is going to be the other team's Super Bowl, so you have have to fight."

The success NDSU has had with Nebraskans was another factor in Payton choosing NDSU.

"It is definitely awesome to see other Nebraskans succeed at the next level," Payton said. "Especially Easton Stick playing quarterback at NDSU. Seeing what he did sets a path in my mind."

In November, Payton became the first in-state quarterback in the 2021 class to receive a Division I scholarship offer when South Dakota State offered. In late February he added to the list when three FCS schools (South Dakota, Northern Iowa and Illinois State) offered, and Dartmouth offered in March. Nebraska had him on campus for their junior day this spring and a game day last fall.

A left-hander, he has a strong arm and the ability to beat you with his legs. He led Westside with 1,986 yards passing and was also the team's top rusher with 872 yards. He scored 39 total touchdowns.

With his athleticism and ability to run, he had some interest from FBS schools as a linebacker.

"I'm a quarterback," Payton said, "and NDSU believes in me as a quarterback."

Payton is the third Westside player in the 2021 class to commit to a Division I school, following Avante Dickerson (Minnesota) and Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois).

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

