West Point GACC lineman Casey Doernemann to walk on at Nebraska

Nebraska added to its 2020 walk-on class on Friday when West Point GACC's Casey Doernemann announced his commitment.
Doernemann, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound lineman, becomes the 17th member of the Huskers’ 2020 walk-on class and the 14th from Nebraska.
I am excited and proud to announce that I am walking on at the UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA!!! pic.twitter.com/7D5fQky0gH— Casey Doernemann (@CDoernemann62) December 6, 2019
He was invited to Nebraska’s spring game and a recruiting barbecue, as well as the Huskers’ junior day. There, he had a one-on-one meeting with Scott Frost.
“He said he really liked my game film and there’s a lot of people talking about it,” Doernemann said before the season. “He said, ‘Just keep working hard, and we’d love to have you down here.’ ”
That would be fine with Doernemann, who said his “goal would be to stay in Nebraska and play for Scott Frost.”
He joins other in-state walk-ons: Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Broc Douglass (Grand Island), Elliott Brown (Elkhorn South), Isaiah Harris (Millard South), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Braden Klover (Southern), Trevin Luben (Wahoo), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside) and Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast). The out-of-state walk-on commits are Matthias Algarin (Pierz, Minnesota), Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michgan) and Chase Contreraz (Missouri Valley, Iowa/Iowa Western).
