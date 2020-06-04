Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by York football coach Glen Snodgrass to discuss the re-opening of weight rooms and how York is adjusting to health guidelines. They'll also discuss York's home-field advantage at East Hill Stadium, the best athlete in the Snodgrass family and his favorite player he coached.
