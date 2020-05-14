Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Scottsbluff football coach Jud Hall to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the Bearcats' travel schedule, memories of coaching Garrett Nelson and Sabastian Harsh, core values of the Scottsbluff football program and more.
