Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.

On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Papillion-La Vista football coach Tim Williams.

They discuss how the social distancing offseason is going, the Monarchs' rivalry with Papillion-La Vista South, the QB race and other position battles in fall camp. Plus they talk about Williams' philosophy, how he is trying to implement his style in year two and what it will take to get over the hump as a program.

Click here for more Nebraska high school recruiting news.

Photos: Nebraska high school coaches of the year since 1995

Every boys and girls Nebraska high school coach of the year named by The World-Herald since 1995.

1 of 50

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email