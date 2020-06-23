Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Papillion-La Vista football coach Tim Williams.
They discuss how the social distancing offseason is going, the Monarchs' rivalry with Papillion-La Vista South, the QB race and other position battles in fall camp. Plus they talk about Williams' philosophy, how he is trying to implement his style in year two and what it will take to get over the hump as a program.
Click here for more Nebraska high school recruiting news.
