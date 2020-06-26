Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Omaha Westside girls basketball coach Steve Clark.
They discuss adjusting to gyms being open with restrictions, the challenges in replacing seniors and building a roster during quarantine and who can fill leadership roles for the Warriors this season. Plus they revisit Westside's 2018 state title and Clark's best memories from that season.
Click here for more Nebraska high school recruiting news.
