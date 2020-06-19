Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Omaha Roncalli baseball coach Jake Hoover.
They discuss the start of the legion season, how the team has adjusted to social distancing guidelines, memories from the Crimson Pride's state titles, Alec Bohm, Alex Rodgers, legion vs. travel ball and more.
Click here for more Nebraska high school recruiting news.
