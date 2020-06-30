Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Lincoln Pius X volleyball coach Katie Wenz.
They discuss adjusting to June's social distancing workouts, what adjustments Wenz will make if no fans are in the stands for matches this fall, the Thunderbolts' returning seniors, including Alexis Markowski. They also talk about what Alexis brings to the volleyball court as a leader and athlete.
Click here for more Nebraska high school recruiting news.
