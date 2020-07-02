Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Elkhorn South football coach Guy Rosenberg.
They discuss the strength of the Storm in 2020 — the offensive line. We talked about Teddy Prochazka and what makes him a special athlete, plus multi-year starters Isaac Zatechka and Cooper Taylor. They also discuss Elkhorn South's returning weapons on offense, the QB battle to replace Elliott Brown and more.
