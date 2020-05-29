Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Elkhorn North boys basketball coach Andy King to discuss how he plans to build the Wolves' program from scratch, lessons from his tenure as an assistant at Creighton Prep and more.
