Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Elkhorn North football coach Sam Stanley.
They discuss the challenges of building a football program from scratch, what Stanley learned during his defensive coordinator tenure at Elkhorn South and how much he has leaned on Storm coach Guy Rosenberg, who built the Elkhorn South program from scratch. Plus they talk about what is he hoping to instill as core principles in the Elkhorn North program, his offensive philosophy and some players to watch for Elkhorn North.
