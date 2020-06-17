Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.

On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Elkhorn North football coach Sam Stanley.

They discuss the challenges of building a football program from scratch, what Stanley learned during his defensive coordinator tenure at Elkhorn South and how much he has leaned on Storm coach Guy Rosenberg, who built the Elkhorn South program from scratch. Plus they talk about what is he hoping to instill as core principles in the Elkhorn North program, his offensive philosophy and some players to watch for Elkhorn North.

Click here for more Nebraska high school recruiting news.

Photos: Nebraska high school coaches of the year since 1995

Every boys and girls Nebraska high school coach of the year named by The World-Herald since 1995.

1 of 50

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email