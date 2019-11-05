He's the foremost expert when it comes to recruiting in this state, and he's here to share all the latest news and notes with you.

The World-Herald's Mike Sautter was in the studio to produce an excellent video on all things recruiting. Check it out at the top of the page, and here's a rundown of the topics covered:

» An upcoming official visit for Hunter Sallis

» A new Husker walk-on target from Wahoo

» Local prospects commit to Division I wrestling and baseball programs

» Over in Council Bluffs there's a rising national prospect

» The son of a longtime Creighton coach gets a Bluejay offer

» And lastly, a prospect watch for a star-studded playoff game between Bellevue West and Omaha Burke

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

1 of 44

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription