The top college basketball coaches and recruits will descend upon the Omaha area.
Adidas will bring one of its three NCAA live-period events April 24 through 26 to the Iowa West Fieldhouse in Council Bluffs and the Union Bank & Trust Sports Complex in Elkhorn, the company announced Saturday.
It will be the first fully sponsored shoe-company summer basketball event ever in the area.
"Omaha and Council Bluffs history of supporting amateur sports was instrumental in landing this event," Omaha Sports Academy co-owner and General Manager Bob Franzese said.
Thought the Sweet 16 in 2018 that brought Duke, Syracuse, Kansas and Clemson to town was big? This three-day event should be comparable to that with the marquee names and programs likely to attend.
"Virtually every college program will be in town that weekend to observe," Franzese said. "It will not be a shock to see Coach Calipari, Coach Self and Coach K walking through the Iowa West Fieldhouse doors."
Adidas also announced a new league called 3SSB, in which 28 AAU teams from across the country will play. Among those chosen was Omaha-based OSA Crusaders. High-major prospects Hunter Sallis (Millard North) and Tucker DeVries (Waukee, Iowa) have committed to playing for OSA next spring and summer.
3SSB games are set to be played at Iowa West Fieldhouse. The next division, Adidas Gold, will be played at Union Bank and Trust Sports Complex.
Other recognizable teams that will participate include Compton Magic — which features USC commit Evan Mobley, the consensus No. 1 player in the 2020 class — D1 Minnesota, NY Jayhawks, Indiana Elite and Mass Rivals.
Adidas also announced live periods events in Louisville (April 17-19) and Birmingham (July 8-12).
