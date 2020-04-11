Omaha Skutt senior Nic Stoltenberg wasn't sure he was going to be a Division I wrestler last summer. Despite two individual state championships, the interest wasn't there.
"I didn't really have a lot of coaches reach out to me especially at the Division I level until right before my senior season," Stoltenberg said. "I just waited patiently until people would reach out to me."
After a third state championship in February, the interest heated up even more. On Saturday, he decided he'd found the right fit when he committed to Wisconsin over offers from Arizona State and Purdue.
"It really came down to Wisconsin and Arizona State," he said. "(Wisconsin) just seemed like the right fit and the right coaches. The coaching staff is amazing and it just felt right."
Stoltenberg wasn't able to visit Madison prior to committing due the coronavirus pandemic. On March 13 the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting through at least April 15. That was later extended to at least May 31.
"It made the process a lot harder," he said. "I started my college search a lot later than others normally do."
Like most high school athletes that are receiving college attention, he needed to rely on a virtual visit with the Badgers staff.
"I had to read a bunch of articles and watch a bunch of videos about the program," he said. "As far as I can see, Madison is a beautiful place and a really nice area."
