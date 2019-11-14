Braden Klover, a versatile athlete from Eight Man school Southern in Wymore, announced Thursday his commitment to walk on with the Huskers.
"I have grown up watching Nebraska football," Klover said, "and ever since I was a kid I knew I wanted to be a Husker."
Klover plays running back, fullback and linebacker for Southern, which lost in the first round of the Eight Man-1 state playoffs. He's even thrown a touchdown pass this season.
Klover expects to start his Husker career as a linebacker.
"But I'm willing to change to whatever position they want to play me at," Klover said.
Klover chose to walk on at Nebraska over scholarship offers from Division III Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, and NAIA Dakota Wesleyan. He received his preferred walk-on offer from Nebraska on Nov. 7.
"After being invited to multiple games, there was always just a crazy atmosphere, and that just kind of sealed the deal," Klover said. "I knew I didn't want to be a part of any other team."
Klover becomes the 11th walk-on commit in Nebraska's 2020 class and the ninth from Nebraska. He joins other in-state prospects Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside) and Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast). The out-of-state walk-on commits are Matthias Algarin (Pierz, Minnesota) and Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michgan).
Excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska! I can’t thank everyone who has helped me achieve my goals enough! #GBR 🌽 pic.twitter.com/qABKQfQVuT— Braden Klover (@KloverBraden) November 14, 2019
