An official visit to Laramie was all Scottsbluff senior Sabastian Harsh needed to end his recruitment. On Sunday Harsh announced that he will be a walk-on for Wyoming.
"Wyoming has been there from the beginning, and there wasn't one time where I doubted the relationship that was forming," Harsh said. "The coaching staff there is amazing and coach Bohl is everything that people say he is ... just a stand up guy who is a man of his word. I know they trust and believe in me to become the player and more importantly the man I am to become."
The recruitment process and decision certainly weighed on Harsh.
"I feel less stressed now that I know where my home will be and that my decision is finally made," he said. "Now all there is to do is finish this last semester while keeping myself physically active and learn and ready myself for the transition to college."
At 6-foot-2, 230-pounds Harsh played quarterback and linebacker for the Bearcats, and he will start his career in Laramie as a linebacker.
Harsh joins Millard South offensive lineman Kohl Herbolsheimer, Omaha Burke defensive lineman Caleb Robinson and Columbus running back Joey Braasch in the Cowboys 2020 recruiting class.
"It definitely feels more comfortable knowing that there are Nebraska kids there," he said. "But I think really the only way to see who someone really is is to make them feel uncomfortable."
Harsh, Herbolsheimer, Robinson and Braasch will join a roster that included six Nebraskans from the 2019 cycle: sophomore offensive linemen Rudy Stofer (Kearney), Patrick Arnold (Gretna) and Jason Davis (Hershey); redshirt junior offensive lineman Gavin Rush (Aurora); redshirt freshman offensive lineman Marco Machado (Nebraska Lutheran); and sophomore defensive end Davon Wells-Ross (Omaha North).
"Coach Moore (tight ends and fullbacks/co-special teams coordinator) does an outstanding job recruiting Nebraska," Harsh said. "He really lets's you know that he cares about you and wants you to succeed whether it's on the team or as a person."
Along with a walk-on offer from Nebraska. Harsh chose Wyoming over scholarship offers from Division II schools UNK, Chadron State and Northeast Oklahoma.
I want to say thank you to every school that was recruiting me and everyone who has supported me in this process it means a lot. With that being said I would like to announce that I am committing to the University of Wyoming🦍💛 @Coach_SBMoore @CoachCBohl @wyo_football #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/f8jl7QClud— Sabastian Harsh (@HarshSabastian) January 26, 2020
