It’s not every year a native Nebraskan gets picked in the NBA draft. In fact, it’s not every decade a Nebraskan gets picked.
A Nebraskan going in the draft was rare even before the NBA moved to only two rounds in 1989. That’s why there has recently been excitement over Omaha producing two picks in recent years. Former Creighton stars Justin Patton (Omaha North) and Khyri Thomas (Omaha Benson) were drafted in back-to-back years — 2017 for Patton and 2018 for Thomas.
Patton was the first Omaha native to be drafted since 1991 when Omaha Burke and NU product Rich King was drafted with the 14th pick in the first round by the Seattle Supersonics.
Many have speculated that Hunter Sallis, who is yet to play his senior season of high school basketball, will be the third Metro player drafted in the span of a decade. Here is where pundits are supposed to say that when it comes to 17-year-olds, it’s best to take a wait-and-see approach and tap the brakes on the hype train. Done.
Now, back to reality. In more traditional basketball states, the summer before the senior season of high school is precisely when top players begin to be slotted on future pro potential.
Some numbers bear out the fact that future NBA players are easier to pinpoint than say, future NFL players. From 1998 through 2013, 84% of high school players ranked in the top 10 of their class eventually made it to the NBA.
Sallis is a five-star prospect and the No. 11 player in the country, according to Rivals. The 247Sports composite — a ranking that combines the three major national recruiting services (Rivals, 247 and ESPN) — has him at No. 19 nationally, was considered to be on the rise before the AAU season was shut down by the pandemic.
Scouring more data shows that high school basketball rankings do a pretty good job of foreshadowing who will be a pro. For instance, of the 30 NBA draft first-rounders in 2019, 11 were five-star players in high school and eight were four-stars. Of the rest, there were five three-stars and six were not ranked, with three being Europeans. Ten of the 30 were ranked in the top 30 coming out of high school.
If you look hard enough, you can find 2022 NBA mock drafts on the Internet and see Sallis’ name. That is the reason why I am writing this column. Even if it’s a little too soon to think about such a young player in the NBA, it’s good for Omaha and Nebraska to be recognized on that sort of a stage.
It’s something that players like Patton and Thomas are glad to see as trailblazers for future pros coming out of their city.
“He's a great player. He's different,” Patton said of Sallis. “He'll be one of the best from Nebraska. Just me watching his film, the moves he makes — those are NBA-level plays. I've got people in the NBA talking about him. That's how you know he's good."
Patton, an NBA first-rounder in 2017, is now with Detroit. It’s odd to think that only five years ago, the 7-footer was a virtual unknown nationally at North High. Well, a lot can happen in five years. That’s why Patton is excited to see what can happen with a player like Sallis.
"It's crazy that I've got somebody in my backyard who's better than me, or who will be better than me,” Patton said. “He's younger than me, he's coming up behind me. It's like a proud big brother moment. I'm happy for him. I'm going to help him get where he has to go.”
Thomas, also with Detroit, is equally excited for the hometown talent.
"He's just gotta keep going. The sky's the limit. So keep going. I'm always tuning in, watching what he's doing,” Thomas said. "That's what Omaha needs. There's a lot of hidden talent here, guys who work hard who are underrated and under the radar. So for him to get this exposure, that's big time. He's going to put the whole city on the map."
And if that puts pressure on Sallis, well, it’s not a bad problem to have. And he can take solace knowing he’s not alone — Max Murrell oozes big-time potential. Chucky Hepburn is already a household name in Nebraska and will soon be playing on the Big Ten’s big stage. Jasen Green has a top-notch all-around game. Isaac Traudt has all the potential in the world, too. Oklahoma State will soon be getting a taste of Donovan Williams. Any or all of these players — and others — have a shot at joining Patton and Thomas.
Go ahead and talk about it. Basketball fans in other cities and states do all the time. It’s not far-fetched. Just look at some other recent in-state talents who have pursued their dreams. In the last decade multiple guys have played in Europe and a handful more have done well in the NBA’s G League, including Norfolk product Jaylin Bradley and Omaha South’s Bauy Tuach. Adding more flavor to the Detroit Pistons franchise are Omaha Central products Tra-Deaon Hollins and Treshawn Thurman.
Those guys are all showing the way, making it easier for younger players to follow in their footsteps. And as Patton and Thomas will tell you, that is how basketball really takes off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.