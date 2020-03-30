Another Metro Conference football prospect is considered among the top 100 recruits in the nation.
Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods was given a four-star rating by Rivals on Monday. Rivals is unveiling its top 100 recruits for the 2022 class this week — 20 prospects each day — and will announce individual rankings later.
Woods had previously been ranked a four-star prospect by 247Sports and No. 202 in the nation. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman has FBS offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri and Kansas State.
The state of Nebraska has produced seven top-100 recruits since Rivals began ranking prospects with the 2002 class. The most recent was Husker signee Zavier Betts from Bellevue West (No. 59 in the 2020 class), but before that it hadn’t happened since 2009.
Another Metro-area prospect could join Woods in Rivals’ top 100. Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson was ranked No. 25 overall by 247Sports.
If both Woods and Jackson finished in Rivals' top 100, it would be the first time since 2008 that the state had two players achieve that (Baker Steinkuhler and Trevor Robinson).
