One of the biggest college football games in the Midwest on Saturday takes place in Brookings, South Dakota.

And some of Nebraska's top prospects will be there to see North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State as the Jackrabbits host ESPN's "College GameDay."

Here is the list of Nebraskans expected to attend the game.

Those that appear in our NebHSRecruiting rankings for 2020 and 2021 will have their ranking included in parenthesis.

* * *

2020

Omaha Central defensive back Abe Hoskins (No. 11 overall, No. 1 QB), South Dakota State commit

Millard West defensive back Dalys Beanum (No. 13 overall, No. 3 WR), South Dakota State commit

Lincoln Southeast safety Isaac Appleget (No. 17 overall, No. 4 DB), South Dakota State commit

Bellevue West wide receiver Nate Sullivan (No. 20 overall, No. 4 WR), South Dakota State commit

Oakland-Craig tight end Wyatt Seagren (No. 2 TE), South Dakota State commit

Papillon-La Vista defensive back Frankie Allen

2021

Bellevue West wide receiver/defensive back Keagan Johnson (No. 3 overall)

Millard South quarterback TJ Urban (No. 6 overall)

Lincoln Southeast linebacker Jake Appleget

Creighton Prep athlete Alex Bullock

Lincoln Southeast defensive lineman Maddox Burton

Norris athlete James Carnie

Creighton Prep kicker Patrick Foley

Omaha North lineman Tristan Gray

Millard South athlete Tate Hinrichs

Bennington athlete Tyler LeClair

Clarkson-Leigh athlete Tommy McEvoy

Omaha North offensive lineman Hunter Push

Omaha North linebacker Sam Scott

Elkhorn running back Aiden Young

