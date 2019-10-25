One of the biggest college football games in the Midwest on Saturday takes place in Brookings, South Dakota.
And some of Nebraska's top prospects will be there to see North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State as the Jackrabbits host ESPN's "College GameDay."
Here is the list of Nebraskans expected to attend the game.
Those that appear in our NebHSRecruiting rankings for
2020 and 2021 will have their ranking included in parenthesis.
Omaha Central defensive back Abe Hoskins (No. 11 overall, No. 1 QB), South Dakota State commit
Millard West defensive back Dalys Beanum (No. 13 overall, No. 3 WR), South Dakota State commit
Lincoln Southeast safety Isaac Appleget (No. 17 overall, No. 4 DB), South Dakota State commit
Bellevue West wide receiver Nate Sullivan (No. 20 overall, No. 4 WR), South Dakota State commit
Oakland-Craig tight end Wyatt Seagren (No. 2 TE), South Dakota State commit
Papillon-La Vista defensive back Frankie Allen
Bellevue West wide receiver/defensive back Keagan Johnson (No. 3 overall)
Millard South quarterback TJ Urban (No. 6 overall)
Lincoln Southeast linebacker Jake Appleget
Creighton Prep athlete Alex Bullock
Lincoln Southeast defensive lineman Maddox Burton
Norris athlete James Carnie
Creighton Prep kicker Patrick Foley
Omaha North lineman Tristan Gray
Millard South athlete Tate Hinrichs
Bennington athlete Tyler LeClair
Clarkson-Leigh athlete Tommy McEvoy
Omaha North offensive lineman Hunter Push
Omaha North linebacker Sam Scott
Elkhorn running back Aiden Young
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Army, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Army, Nevada, Idaho State
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
Kason Kelley, Millard North
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff
Offers: Northern Colorado
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Offers: South Dakota State
Paxton Swanson. Platteview
Offers: South Dakota, Western Illinois
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offer from Incarnate Word)
Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offers from Northern Illinois and South Dakota State)
Xavier Trevino, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offer from Southeast Missouri State)
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside
Max Murrell, Millard North
Murrell committed to Stanford on Monday, Sept. 9.
Latrell Wrighstell Jr., Omaha Central
Offers: North Texas, Northern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, South Dakota State
Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High
Jayme Horan, Millard South
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North
Committed: California Baptist
Nyayien Koang, Lincoln High
Committed: Northwestern State
Maddie Krull, Millard South
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside
Committed: Illinois State
Parker Stafford, Omaha Marian
Committed: Eastern Illinois
