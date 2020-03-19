Recruiting process in flux for Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson, Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins

Bellevue West junior Keagan Johnson had unofficial visits scheduled for his top three schools. Creighton Prep junior tight end AJ Rollins was planning on taking unofficial visits to Notre Dame, Kansas State and Iowa.
That all changed on March 13 when the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting through at least April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports," the NCAA said in a statement. "Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks."
Rollins and Johnson, whose top three schools are Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas State, are taking the move in stride.
"Right now I am just playing it by ear because no one has experienced this before," Johnson said. "I still talk to each school three or four times a week just to keep the relationship open."
Rollins' recruitment hasn't slowed either. His phone still buzzes with messages and calls from coaches.
"I've talked with Nebraska almost every day," Rollins said. "It has been a bit quieter than expected from other schools."
Both are hoping June official visits will still be able to happen. Neither have a date set though, because of the uncertainty of the situation.
"I don't know what I'm going to do," Rollins said. "The only school I will schedule an official for in June is Nebraska."
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Said Johnson: "No one really knows when this will all die down. I'm hoping the June officials will still happen so it will help me with my decision."
The uncertainly has effected when Johnson planned on announcing his commitment.
"That pushed back my commitment date and I was planning on taking one last trip to each school."
With schools closed and weight rooms unavailable, Johnson has adjusted to late night trips to Bob's Fitness Center in the interim.
"I have to get the work in," he said. "I go late at night just so I'm not around that many people."
Creighton Prep's staff is sending Rollins and other players workouts they can do at home.
"I have a weight room in our house so I will go down there for an hour," Rollins said. "Or I will go outside to do my own footwork stuff but that's about it."
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Committed: Nebraska
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Offers: Nebraska, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, USC, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Rutgers, Virginia, Akron, South Dakota State
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Offers: Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Illinois, Wyoming, North Dakota State, South Dakota State
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Nebraska, Iowa State, Missouri, UCF
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, South Dakota
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Offers: Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, UMass, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Offers: Arkansas State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, Dartmouth
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Offers: Air Force, Illinois State, North Dakota
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Cade Habermann, Omaha Westside
Offers: Illinois State, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Dartmouth
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Offers: Illinois State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Offers: South Dakota
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Offers: Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Committed: Wisconsin
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Offers: Creighton, Nebraska, Kansas, Gonzaga, Ohio State, Oregon, UConn, Alabama, Arkansas, Cal, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marquette, Missouri, Ole Miss, Drake
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Offers: UNO
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Committed: Nebraska
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Committed: UNO
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Committed: South Dakota State
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Offers: Xavier, UC Riverside, UMKC, Western Kentucky
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Offers: Kansas State, Xavier, Colorado State, Wichita State, Colgate, North Dakota State, UC Riverside, UNO
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Offers: Dartmouth
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
