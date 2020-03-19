Recruiting process in flux for Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson, Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins

Bellevue West wide receiver Keagan Johnson still hears from his top three schools multiple times per week.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Bellevue West junior Keagan Johnson had unofficial visits scheduled for his top three schools. ​​​Creighton Prep junior tight end AJ Rollins was planning on taking unofficial visits to Notre Dame, Kansas State and Iowa.

That all changed on March 13 when the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting through at least April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports," the NCAA said in a statement. "Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks."

Rollins and Johnson, whose top three schools are Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas State, are taking the move in stride.

"Right now I am just playing it by ear because no one has experienced this before," Johnson said. "I still talk to each school three or four times a week just to keep the relationship open."

Rollins' recruitment hasn't slowed either. His phone still buzzes with messages and calls from coaches.

"I've talked with Nebraska almost every day," Rollins said. "It has been a bit quieter than expected from other schools."

Both are hoping June official visits will still be able to happen. Neither have a date set though, because of the uncertainty of the situation.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," Rollins said. "The only school I will schedule an official for in June is Nebraska."

AJ Rollins

"I've talked with Nebraska almost every day," Creighton Prep tight end AJ Rollins said. "It has been a bit quieter than expected from other schools."

Said Johnson: "No one really knows when this will all die down. I'm hoping the June officials will still happen so it will help me with my decision."

The uncertainly has effected when Johnson planned on announcing his commitment.

"That pushed back my commitment date and I was planning on taking one last trip to each school."

With schools closed and weight rooms unavailable, Johnson has adjusted to late night trips to Bob's Fitness Center in the interim.

"I have to get the work in," he said. "I go late at night just so I'm not around that many people."

Creighton Prep's staff is sending Rollins and other players workouts they can do at home.

"I have a weight room in our house so I will go down there for an hour," Rollins said. "Or I will go outside to do my own footwork stuff but that's about it."

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email