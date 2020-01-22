On the "Prep Zone Chronicles," World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by Nebraska high school athletes and coaches to discuss their sport. This week, Sautter is joined by Bellevue West junior Chucky Hepburn and Millard North junior Hunter Sallis.
Hepburn and Sallis discuss growing up playing basketball together, their relationship, advice for younger kids and parents on how to handle the recruiting process, pregame rituals and more.
Watch the full video at the top of the page, or check out the latest recruiting coverage from The World-Herald below.
