Want to watch the top 10 prospects in World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's 2020 and 2021 football rankings in action this week?

Check out what's on tap for each player.

2020

1. Xavier Watts, WR, Omaha Burke: The Notre Dame commit and the Bulldogs play Millard North on Friday.

2. Zavier Betts, WR, Bellevue West: Betts, a Nebraska commit, and the Thunderbirds host Omaha North on Thursday.

3. Jay Ducker, RB, Bellevue West: The Northern Illinois commit faces Omaha North on Thursday.

4. Isaac Gifford, DB, Lincoln Southeast: Gifford and the Knights host Papillion-La Vista South on Friday.

5. Kohl Herbolsheimer, OL/DL, Millard South: Herbolsheimer, a Wyoming commit, and the Patriots host Omaha Creighton Prep on Friday.

6. Will Swanson, TE, Papillion-La Vista South: The Kansas State commit and the Titans travel to Lincoln Southeast on Friday.

7. Ty Hahn, ATH, Johnson-Brock: Hahn and the Eagles host Meridian on Friday.

8. Tyson Gordon, ATH, Omaha Skutt: Gordon, a North Dakota State commit, and the SkyHawks will host Omaha Gross on Friday.

9. Miko Maessner, ATH, Kearney: The Princeton commit and the Bearcats will host Lincoln High on Friday.

10. Marques Sigle, DB, Omaha North​: The North Dakota State commit and the Vikings play Bellevue West on Thursday.

2021

1. Avante Dickerson, DB/RB, Omaha Westside: Dickerson and the Warriors travel to Columbus on Friday.

2. Teddy Prochazka, OL, Elkhorn South: Prochazka, a Nebraska commit, and the Storm travel to Omaha Northwest on Friday.

3. Keagan Johnson, DB/WR, Bellevue West: Johnson and the Thunderbirds host Omaha North on Thursday.

4. AJ Rollins, TE, Omaha Creighton Prep: Rollins and the Junior Jays travel to Millard South on Friday.

5. Isaac Zatechka, OL, Elkhorn South: Zatechka and the Storm face Omaha Northwest on Friday.

6. TJ Urban, QB, Millard South: Urban and the Patriots play Omaha Creighton Prep on Friday.

7. Drew Christo, TE/WR/OLB, Elkhorn: Christo, a Nebraska baseball commit, and the Antlers travel to Papillion-La Vista on Friday.

8. Cade Haberman, OL/DL, Omaha Westside: Haberman plays Columbus on Friday.

9. Brynden Anderson, DE, Millard South: Anderson faces Omaha Creighton Prep on Friday.

10. Ryan Rogers, LB, Bellevue West: Rogers plays Omaha North on Thursday.

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer.

