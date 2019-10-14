Want to watch the top 10 prospects in World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's 2020 and 2021 football rankings in action this week?
Check out what's on tap for each player.
1. Xavier Watts, WR, Omaha Burke: The Notre Dame commit and the Bulldogs play Millard North on Friday.
2. Zavier Betts, WR, Bellevue West: Betts, a Nebraska commit, and the Thunderbirds host Omaha North on Thursday.
3. Jay Ducker, RB, Bellevue West: The Northern Illinois commit faces Omaha North on Thursday.
4. Isaac Gifford, DB, Lincoln Southeast: Gifford and the Knights host Papillion-La Vista South on Friday.
5. Kohl Herbolsheimer, OL/DL, Millard South: Herbolsheimer, a Wyoming commit, and the Patriots host Omaha Creighton Prep on Friday.
6. Will Swanson, TE, Papillion-La Vista South: The Kansas State commit and the Titans travel to Lincoln Southeast on Friday.
7. Ty Hahn, ATH, Johnson-Brock: Hahn and the Eagles host Meridian on Friday.
8. Tyson Gordon, ATH, Omaha Skutt: Gordon, a North Dakota State commit, and the SkyHawks will host Omaha Gross on Friday.
9. Miko Maessner, ATH, Kearney: The Princeton commit and the Bearcats will host Lincoln High on Friday.
10. Marques Sigle, DB, Omaha North: The North Dakota State commit and the Vikings play Bellevue West on Thursday.
1. Avante Dickerson, DB/RB, Omaha Westside: Dickerson and the Warriors travel to Columbus on Friday.
2. Teddy Prochazka, OL, Elkhorn South: Prochazka, a Nebraska commit, and the Storm travel to Omaha Northwest on Friday.
3. Keagan Johnson, DB/WR, Bellevue West: Johnson and the Thunderbirds host Omaha North on Thursday.
4. AJ Rollins, TE, Omaha Creighton Prep: Rollins and the Junior Jays travel to Millard South on Friday.
5. Isaac Zatechka, OL, Elkhorn South: Zatechka and the Storm face Omaha Northwest on Friday.
6. TJ Urban, QB, Millard South: Urban and the Patriots play Omaha Creighton Prep on Friday.
7. Drew Christo, TE/WR/OLB, Elkhorn: Christo, a Nebraska baseball commit, and the Antlers travel to Papillion-La Vista on Friday.
8. Cade Haberman, OL/DL, Omaha Westside: Haberman plays Columbus on Friday.
9. Brynden Anderson, DE, Millard South: Anderson faces Omaha Creighton Prep on Friday.
10. Ryan Rogers, LB, Bellevue West: Rogers plays Omaha North on Thursday.
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Committed: Nebraska
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Committed: Kansas State
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Committed: Notre Dame
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Army, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Committed: Wyoming
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Offers: Ohio
Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside
Offers: Northern Illinois, South Dakota State
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Army, Nevada, Idaho State
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Committed: Northern Iowa
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
Kason Kelley, Millard North
Committed: North Dakota
Miko Maessner, Kearney
Committed: Princeton
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Committed: Harvard
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Committed:
North Dakota
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Offers: Youngstown State
Joey Braasch, Columbus
Committed:
Wyoming
Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff
Offers: Northern Colorado
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Offers: South Dakota State
Ashton Hausmann, Norris
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Xavier Trevino, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star
Committed: Nebraska
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside
Committed:
UNO
Max Murrell, Millard North
Murrell committed to Stanford on Monday, Sept. 9.
Latrell Wrighstell Jr., Omaha Central
Offers: North Texas, Northern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, South Dakota State
Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High
Committed: Miami
Jayme Horan, Millard South
Committed: Creighton
Morgan Maly, Crete
Committed: Creighton
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast
Committed: Seton Hall
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North
Committed: California Baptist
Nyayien Koang, Lincoln High
Committed: Northwestern State
Maddie Krull, Millard South
Committed: South Dakota
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside
Committed: Illinois State
Parker Stafford, Omaha Marian
Committed: Eastern Illinois
