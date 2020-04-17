Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson, the state's top football recruit in the 2021 class, announced his commitment to Minnesota Friday.
Dickerson had more than two dozen Division I scholarship offers, including from the home-state Huskers. But he's instead chosen to play for Nebraska's divisional rival.
Dickerson is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, ranked No. 93 in the nation and the No. 8 cornerback.
Minnesota has been making a push to recruit the state of Nebraska. Landing Dickerson capitalizes on a strong 2019 season in which it finished 11-2 and beat Nebraska 34-7. The Gophers on Friday flipped a linebacker commit from Kentucky, as well, and now has the nation’s No. 7 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite.
Dickerson received a scholarship offer from the Gophers in January 2019. He's never visited Minnesota, but with in-person recruiting suspended by the NCAA, Dickerson did take a "virtual visit" to Minnesota last month, getting to speak with coaches via FaceTime and see the campus through video tours.
Dickerson had taken numerous in-person visits to Nebraska over the last couple years. And though the Huskers will likely continue to recruit Dickerson, he’s the latest in-state talent who has chosen a program other than Nebraska.
The most notable decisions remain Omaha South’s Noah Fant (Iowa) and Millard West’s Harrison Phillips (Stanford). Both had scholarship offers to Nebraska. Both were selected in the NFL draft, as was former Creighton Prep quarterback Easton Stick, who played at North Dakota State after not receiving an offer from NU. Lincoln Southeast's Bryson Williams went to Wisconsin after Nebraska’s prior coaching staff paid him little attention. A late offer from Scott Frost couldn’t sway Williams’ mind.
Once Frost arrived at NU, the Huskers made a priority of locking down its state borders, signing five Nebraska kids to scholarships in the 2019 recruiting class and heavily rebuilding the walk-on program in the last three classes. In the 2020 class, Bellevue West receiver Zavier Betts signed with Nebraska, but Omaha Burke wideout Xavier Watts, whom NU pursued just as heavily as Betts, picked Notre Dame.
In the 2021 class, Nebraska has a commitment from Elkhorn South offensive tackle Teddy Prochaska and has offered Prep tight end A.J. Rollins and Bellevue West receiver Keagan Johnson.
World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon contributed to this report.
