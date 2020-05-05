North Dakota State has had success in recent years recruiting smart, tough football players from Nebraska. See Easton Stick, RJ Urzendowski and, in the 2020 class, Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon.
On Monday night the Bison added another when Omaha Westside quarterback Cole Payton announced his commitment to NDSU.
In November he became the first in-state quarterback in the 2021 class to receive a Division I scholarship offer when South Dakota State offered. In late February he added to the list when three FCS schools (South Dakota, Northern Iowa and Illinois State) offered, and Dartmouth offered in March. Nebraska had him on campus for their junior day this spring and a game day last fall.
A left-hander, he has a strong arm and the ability to beat you with his legs. He led Westside with 1,986 yards passing and was also the team's top rusher with 872 yards. He scored 39 total touchdowns.
Payton is the third Westside player in the 2021 class to commit to a Division I school, following Avante Dickerson (Minnesota) and Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois).
