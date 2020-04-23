Omaha Westside junior Cade Haberman, one of the top in-state linemen in the 2021 class, announced his commitment to Northern Illinois on Thursday.
He chose NIU over other finalists Army, Buffalo and North Dakota State.
Haberman's connection with NIU assistant Dan Jackson was key. Jackson started recruiting Haberman nearly two years ago while he was at South Dakota State.
"I had a great relationship with Coach Jackson when he was at South Dakota State and when he went over to NIU he kept recruiting me," Haberman said. "I've had that relationship for almost two years now. I developed a great relationship with (defensive line coach Jordan) Gigli, and I just couldn't miss out on an opportunity there."
Haberman — 6-foot-2, 265 pounds — started at left tackle as a true freshman. Then he began playing more offensive guard as a sophomore in addition to some tackle while also rotating in on defense. That was also the case last season.
He will start his career on the defensive line when he gets to college.
Haberman committed sight unseen as he has not been able to take a visit to Northern Illinois due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"That was the hardest part, but I trust these coaches and everything they sent me," Haberman said. "They sent me a lot of videos of the campus and have kept me in the loop. I did my own research on it, and I liked everything I've seen. I am just really happy with the decision. Once this all gets over I will make a visit out there."
Haberman is also one of the best heavyweight wrestlers in the state. He qualified for state as a freshman and finished runner-up in Class A the last two years.
Haberman is the second metro-area prospect to commit to NIU in as many years after Bellevue West running back Jay Ducker signed with the Huskies in the 2020 class. Haberman is also the second Westside player in the 2021 class to commit to an FBS school after Avante Dickerson chose Minnesota last week.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
