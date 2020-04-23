Cade Haberman

Cade Haberman is a two-way lineman for Omaha Westside, but he projects to defense in college.

 MIKE SAUTTER//THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Westside junior Cade Haberman, one of the top in-state linemen in the 2021 class, announced his commitment to Northern Illinois on Thursday.

He chose NIU over other finalists Army, Buffalo and North Dakota State. ​

Haberman's connection with NIU assistant Dan Jackson was key. Jackson started recruiting Haberman nearly two years ago while he was at South Dakota State.

"I had a great relationship with Coach Jackson when he was at South Dakota State and when he went over to NIU he kept recruiting me," Haberman said. "I've had that relationship for almost two years now. I developed a great relationship with (defensive line coach Jordan) Gigli, and I just couldn't miss out on an opportunity there."

Haberman — 6-foot-2, 265 pounds — started at left tackle as a true freshman. Then he began playing more offensive guard as a sophomore in addition to some tackle while also rotating in on defense. That was also the case last season.

He will start his career on the defensive line when he gets to college.

Haberman committed sight unseen as he has not been able to take a visit to Northern Illinois due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"That was the hardest part, but I trust these coaches and everything they sent me," Haberman said. "They sent me a lot of videos of the campus and have kept me in the loop. I did my own research on it, and I liked everything I've seen. I am just really happy with the decision. Once this all gets over I will make a visit out there."

Haberman is also one of the best heavyweight wrestlers in the state. He qualified for state as a freshman and finished runner-up in Class A the last two years.

Haberman is the second metro-area prospect to commit to NIU in as many years after Bellevue West running back Jay Ducker signed with the Huskies in the 2020 class. Haberman is also the second Westside player in the 2021 class to commit to an FBS school after Avante Dickerson chose Minnesota last week.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email